LEWES, Del., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the first week of May, SESSIA successfully surpassed the century mark in adding new companies to its marketplace. Now, after immense anticipation, the social marketplace is anticipating another wave of millennial and Generation Z user attraction for being a part of their social marketplace revolution. The social marketplace is gearing up for its ultimate cashback and kickback offers for the new generation soon.
- Key Features:
With SESSIA's social marketplace, one can make purchases, socialize with friends, and get cashbacks and the best part - it is assorted with multiple features such as:
1. Loyalty Program: Supported by no-commission payouts, this social marketplace provides companies with a resilient loyalty program, thereby allowing buyers to receive a cashback concerning every purchase they make along with their friends.
2. Internet Store Builder: SESSIA's store builder helps with an effortless and comfortable way to make sales and also serves to generate a mobile e-store, hence allowing users to instantly customize goods and services, thereby managing their orders as well.
3. Cashback Wallet: To pay for cashbacks concerning the loyalty program, user's wallets can easily be refilled from the KICKS section. Furthermore, the cashback and kickback records of customers are further saved here, consequently refined date-wise.
With the most pronounced features being stated, there is an in-built smart scanner, social media for descriptions, CRM for business, and other such features to help businesses and users be comfortable.
- The President's Corner:
Speaking about their social marketplace with the media, Narek Sirakanyan, the President and Founder of SESSIA, commented, "SESSIA is a blockchain-based social marketplace that aims to attract more millennials with its loyalty program. Lending the name to our native token KICKS, along with cashback and rewards, SESSIA looks forward to vanquishing the Generation-Z user base all over again."
- Future Prospects:
Being a revolutionary social marketplace in the era of blockchain, SESSIA will eventually turn out to become the one-stop destination for businesspeople and the upcoming generation. SESSIA is an operational fork of the overall business market and together with its lucrative benefits and existing base of global clients, it will develop a core infrastructure by leveraging existing technologies for the Generation Z user base.
- About SESSIA:
SESSIA is the first-of-its-kind social marketplace that only needs a smartphone to work with. The blockchain-based platform comes with a built-in social network for advertising services, goods, and notifying simple and convenient e-shop constructor, clients, virtual ATS, advanced system of reports, smart-scanner, and additional beneficial business functions. SESSIA helps in building long-term relationships between clients and businesses without the need for any intermediaries. It is available in iOS, Android, and web versions for users. KICKS is currently listed on PayBito & BitForex crypto exchange.
Website: https://www.sessia.com/index.html
SESSIA for users: https://www.sessia.com/forusers.html
SESSIA for business: https://www.sessia.com/instruments.html
