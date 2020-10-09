BE WOKE.VOTE launches the "Rep Your City" Tour in States across the Country to Mobilize Voters Leading up to the Election

Filmmakers Deon Taylor & Roxanne Avent Taylor are partnering with the Conference of National Black Churches (CNBC) and the National Action Network (NAN), as well as with Local Dignitaries and Mayors to create free, drive thru events in 10 cities #countdownto2020 #repyourcity