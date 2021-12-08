LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beable Education and New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) today announced a partnership designed to accelerate literacy and career-readiness for elementary and middle school students in the Asbury Park School District where community and district leaders are utilizing innovative solutions to improve literacy levels for students needing targeted interventions.
"We are thrilled to partner with New Jersey Natural Gas to make the Beable platform available to Asbury Park students, helping to ensure educational equity and further life-ready literacy in New Jersey," said Saki Dodelson, Founder and CEO of Beable.
"New Jersey Natural Gas is dedicated to building strong communities. We believe that starts with equity in education," added Amanda Mullan, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at New Jersey Resources, parent company of New Jersey Natural Gas. "As part of our Energy for Education program, we are proud to join with Beable to help close the learning gap and empower young people to achieve their full potential as the leaders of tomorrow."
Thanks to the support of NJNG, students took part in the award-winning Beable platform this summer and will continue to participate in the K-12 literacy platform through Asbury Park's after-school enrichment programs. The Beable platform, which combines literacy acceleration and personalized career exploration, has been proven to drive 5x literacy growth over expected gains across student populations.
A unique feature of the Beable platform is a webpage that Asbury Park students can access, detailing future career opportunities at NJNG and further emphasizing the importance of the literacy-to-career connection.
About Beable
Beable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000®. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to exponentially accelerate literacy and learning for all students, while creating personalized pathways to lifelong success. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacy System, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that enables all students to achieve unprecedented 5X literacy gains by integrating literacy acceleration with content mastery, SEL and career development. Powered by the proprietary BeableIQ™ engine, which combines automation, artificial intelligence and flexibility across physical and virtual learning environments, Beable is a system created especially for the educational challenges of 2021 and beyond. The Beable Life-Ready Literacy System won a 2021 CODiE Award for the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution. Beable also provides TestAhead, the ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution that leverages students' unique strengths to build test-taking skills and cognitive flexibility — while assuring test-prep equity, exposure and access. Learn more at http://www.beable.com
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
•New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
•NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects with a total capacity of more than 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
•NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
•NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
•NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
