WASHINGTON , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 23, the Beable Life-Ready Literacy System was named the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution at the 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
Through its revolutionary, multi-dimensional approach, Beable enables all students to achieve unprecedented 5X literacy gains by integrating literacy acceleration with content mastery, SEL and career development. Leveraging the latest technology and best methodologies, Beable creates real-time Learner Records that reflect the whole student, including interests, strengths, academic gaps and goals, accomplishments and college/workplace aspirations – creating their roadmaps to the future. Through these Learner Records, Beable gives each child – general ed, SPED, ELL and gifted alike – her own tailored path forward, including reading lessons differentiated to 10 Lexile levels in English and Spanish; companion scaffolds individualized to address specific skills gaps; and additional readings personalized based on interests to foster student choice. Earlier this year, Beable was awarded two 2021 EdTech Awards: 'Leadership – CEO/Founder' and 'Cool Tool – New Product or Service'.
Saki Dodelson, CEO of Beable, commented: "When we first imagined Beable, our goal was to take literacy acceleration to an exponentially higher level in support of the whole student. We believed we could enable all kids to close the literacy gap with greater speed and certainty, while also putting students on a clear path to lifelong success. I'm so proud of the incredible Beable team that developed and released such an incredible product in less than a year! And I'm grateful to our district partners: together, we're already accelerating literacy at five times expected gains."
"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Forty-five awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
About Beable
Beable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000®. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to exponentially accelerate literacy and learning for all students, while creating personalized pathways to lifelong success. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacy System, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that enables all students to achieve unprecedented 5X literacy gains by integrating literacy acceleration with content mastery, SEL and career development. Powered by the proprietary BeableIQ™ engine, which combines automation, artificial intelligence and flexibility across physical and virtual learning environments, Beable is a system created especially for the educational challenges of 2021 and beyond. Beable also provides TestAhead, the ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution that leverages students' unique strengths to build test-taking skills and cognitive flexibility – while assuring test-prep equity and access. Learn more at http://www.beable.com
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
