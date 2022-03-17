BeachCoders® Academy has partnered with tech recruiter Skilled, Inc. with program to place coding Bootcamp grads into high-paying web development and software jobs.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachCoders® Academy, an award-winning web coding 'Bootcamp' in Los Angeles has partnered with Skilled, Inc., a global career center to assess and place coding Bootcamp grads into high-paying tech jobs in web and software development. The program provides a streamlined path for grads to get actionable feedback on their skills and access to high-quality US tech jobs to fill the growing talent gap. The program is a collaboration between the CEO of Skilled, Inc. Amir Savar, and BeachCoders® Academy Founder and Director James DeCicco

"'The Great Reshuffle' has created even more demand in the talent-starved tech industry for web developers and software engineers for on-site and remote work. Tech recruiting requires specific knowledge and industry connections that Skilled, Inc. brings to the table for our grads," said James DeCicco, founder/director of BeachCoders® Academy. "We're inspired by the forward-thinking enthusiasm of CEO Amir Savar and his team's support for this incentive to get our grads into good-paying tech roles at enterprise companies," DeCicco said. 

The BeachCoders® unique part-time immersive training program is offered both in-person and live-online, with 100% live instruction in an exclusive 1on1 format and also in small (up to 4) 'lifeboat' groups, where all the students support one another to successful completion. 

"World-class education providers like BeachCoders® represent the ideal partner for Skilled," said Skilled, Inc CEO Amir Savar. "Together we ensure that every job-seeker has the opportunity to upskill and ultimately navigate their way to their dream career. Between BeachCoders®' curriculum and Skilled's last-mile services, students receive end-to-end guidance and support. The Skilled team is incredibly excited to be teaming with BeachCoders® Academy team as we push the boundaries of career mobility and accessibility," Savar said.

The recruiting incentive is open now and BeachCoders® graduating students are being matriculated into the Skilled, Inc. portal to accelerate their professional journey of finding satisfying careers in tech. 

About BeachCoders® Academy

BeachCoders® Academy, founded in 2015 in El Segundo, CA is an industry leader for in-person and live-online web development and user experience training. Their unique student-facing 'hospitality' instructional model has set them apart from others in the coding-Bootcamp industry and has empowered students from all walks of life to skill up into better professional lives. BeachCoders® grads work at enterprise tech companies such as Google, Space-X, Snap-Chat, and Legal Zoom. BeachCoders® Academy now makes its home in Manhattan Beach, CA, and is privately held. For more information visit https://www.BeachCoders.com/.

About Skilled, Inc.

Skilled, Inc., founded in 2014 is quickly emerging as the world's largest career center, servicing over 100,000 job-seekers to date. Partnering with dozens of education providers Skilled has fully augmented career services leveraging their network of 2,000 in-industry professionals and fully automated services with access to more than $500M in salary potential for their qualified candidates. For more information, please visit https://www.skilledinc.com.

Media Contact:

James DeCicco

424-254-9650

332101@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beachcoders-academy-and-skilled-inc-partner-to-employ-coding-bootcamp-grads-into-500-million-in-tech-jobs-301504871.html

SOURCE BeachCoders Academy

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.