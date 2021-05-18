BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beamable, a creator-centric platform for building live games in Unity, is proud to announce it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions running on or integrating with AWS.
"Our purpose is to radically democratize game development," said Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable. "As part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we can help developers cut through the complexity of live game services, and economically bring sustainable products to market. This is an important validation for Beamable to help game studios accelerate their roadmaps."
To qualify for the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Beamable had to pass a rigorous sales and technical review of their platform, capabilities, and process. Game studios that select Beamable can be confident that they will receive the full support of the AWS sales and support teams to achieve rapid implementation and a successful outcome for their game project.
Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program comes on the heels of Beamable's prior completion of an AWS Marketplace listing to streamline the implementation and billing for new and existing AWS Game Tech customers.
For more information about Beamable on AWS, visit the AWS Marketplace listing at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08G3LTQW3?qid=1600440098979
About Beamable
Beamable fights for the game makers of the world by helping them turn their game ideas into thriving businesses with a low-code Live Game platform. Beamable enables anyone who builds, updates, and maintains a live game to save time and earn more money. Beamable is based in the Boston area, and led by a team of game-industry and enterprise-technology veterans, and backed by investors including Companyon Ventures and GrandBanks Capital. For more information visit, http://beamable.com.
Media Contact
Trapper Markelz, Beamable, +1 6176459619, trapper@beamable.com
SOURCE Beamable