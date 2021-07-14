BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Now regular investors have an opportunity to invest in Beanstox and join me as investors in this new B2C Fintech business," said Kevin O'Leary, Chairman and co-owner. "It's very exciting to be involved in solving a big problem. At Beanstox we are focused on automated wealth building, with an app designed for the 100 million Americans who have little or no savings and investments, and who want a simple automated app to do it for them."
"Beanstox is a great way for busy people to get started investing," said Connor O'Brien, CEO and co-owner. "In a few minutes clients set up an account and Beanstox does the rest, automatically investing amounts chosen by clients, every week or month, giving clients personalized and diversified portfolios using ETFs (exchange traded funds) with an emphasis on dividend growth and growth stocks. Beanstox is the only investment service designed to reflect the way Kevin O'Leary invests his family wealth."
About Beanstox, Inc.
Beanstox (https://www.beanstox.com) provides investors access to online saving and investing using an automated internet-based investment advisory services app. Our philosophy is "Seriously Simple Investing™". Serious: because we believe investing is not a game, it's a thoughtful path to personal financial stability and freedom. Simple: because we believe that lowering barriers to saving and investing will help more investors to start saving, and when people understand their investments, they are more likely to stick with it for the long term. Investing: because just saving is not enough; we believe in the power of compound returns. Clients can open an account with as little as $100 and set up an automatic recurring investing plan. Beanstox does the rest, including automated, personalized investing, automated dividend reinvestment and automated rebalancing.
For more information relating to the crowdfunding please contact:
Louise Anne Poirier, CFO
Beanstox Inc. ("Beanstox") is an SEC registered investment adviser and has arranged for brokerage services to be provided by DriveWealth LLC., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. DriveWealth is not affiliated with Beanstox.
Investments in securities: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value
Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance levels and Beanstox's charges and expenses. The information provided herein is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice, recommendations or solicitations to hold, buy or sell any investment or security of any kind. Beanstox's internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving investment goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see our Form ADV Part 2A and Part 3 CRS and other disclosures.
All images and return figures shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not actual customer or model returns. Actual returns will vary greatly and depend on personal and market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
