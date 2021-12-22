BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beantown Media Ventures (BMV), a marketing agency built for technology startups and high-growth organizations, today announced it was named a finalist for PR Daily's 2022 Content Marketing Awards in the Newsjacking or Trend-Related Content Marketing category.
The agency's campaign, '2nd Alarm: The Pandemic's Cybersecurity Emergency', was executed in June 2020 for its client Morphisec, a leading provider of breach prevention solutions for small to midsize enterprises. The end result was a lead-generating and news-driving investigative report conducted during a historic period where the pandemic-spurred remote work movement commanded headlines alongside news of a steady stream of cyberattacks against world-renowned organizations.
"It's becoming increasingly difficult for companies to insert themselves into conversations that are going to drive impact for their brand," said John Eidson, Partner & VP of Content Strategy at BMV. "This is especially true for startups and early-stage companies that can't rely on their name cache to get them an automatic seat at the table. "Data-driven content marketing techniques, which this campaign highlights, are becoming key for brands to engage in these conversations, drive media coverage, and ultimately increase awareness."
The Campaign Idea
Cybersecurity threats against American enterprises have escalated year-over-year, but the onset of the Covid-19 crisis and the beginning of the worldwide shift to remote work induced a second emergency. While global lockdowns, rising case numbers, and the societal repercussions of the pandemic dominated the news cycle during the early days of the pandemic, an onslaught of cyberattacks against major businesses trended online and highlighted critical security vulnerabilities in many enterprises' work-from-home strategies.
Recognizing the interconnection between both crises as well as their rising news value, BMV collaborated with its client to commission Morphisec's inaugural WFH Employee Cybersecurity Threat Index, a survey of 800+ U.S. workers who had recently transitioned to working from home in response to the pandemic. In addition to driving news coverage and elevating the client's thought leadership platform, the study aimed to educate organizations and potential customers on the prevalent security risks threatening their remote-first work environments and how these risks could be mitigated.
Data-Driven Storytelling Drives Results
BMV's data-centric and research-driven approach uncovered a concerning reality about the state of enterprise security during Covid-19. The research yielded two statistics that spotlighted just how vulnerable American businesses were to an attack. These findings, including 56% of WFH employees stating they were using their personal computers as a work device during the crisis and 23% noting they were unaware of security protocols on their device, were widely cited by media outlets.
Supported by compelling data and a well-executed media outreach strategy, the campaign generated:
- Dozens of earned media coverage in global outlets including Forbes and MSN, as well as creditable IT trade publications like TechRepublic, Security Magazine, and CIO.
- Thousands of inbound engagements with the report, hundreds of downloads and new customer leads.
PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards recognizes the storytellers who know how to create content that stands out within a crowded landscape and leads to success for their organizations and clients. The winners will be announced in January 2022.
