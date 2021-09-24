VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beanworks by Quadient is pleased to announce it placed No. 112 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.
Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Beanworks earned its spot with three-year growth (2017-2020) of 502%.
Despite the global pandemic, Beanworks saw 70% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020, triggered by accounting teams' growing reliance on digital solutions. Beanworks automates the accounts payable processes of nearly 800 customers that currently process more than $17 billion (CAD) annually through the platform. Beanworks, which was acquired by Quadient in March 2021, is trusted by major brands such as Ticketmaster, McDonald's, Holiday Inn, and more.
"This recognition is the culmination of a meteoric rise for Beanworks," said Karim Ben-Jaafar, the President of Beanworks. "Now more than ever in our hybrid-work world, we are witnessing the growing need for companies to automate their accounts payable processes. We are thankful for the trust our customers have placed in us, and our success is also a testament to our employees' commitment to innovation and excellence in customer experience."
Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that, as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Beanworks by Quadient
Beanworks by Quadient is an essential all-in-one cloud-based accounts payable automation solution for the world's accounting teams. Beanworks helps companies transform their AP workflows from end to end and empowers accounting teams to succeed by giving them complete control over their AP processes remotely, from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit http://www.beanworks.com.
About Quadient
Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions, and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.
For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com.
