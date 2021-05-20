VANCOUVER, B.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beanworks, the accounts payable (AP) automation leader, announced today that it is assisting several locations within the Radisson Hotel Group Americas managed hotel portfolio that have chosen Beanworks for simplifying their AP workflows, including: Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown, Radisson Blu Mall of America, Radisson Blu Anaheim, Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago, and Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown.
These hotels' former AP operations were time-consuming, outdated, and error-prone, and employees had to physically deliver paper invoices to the accounting department for vendors to get paid. The surge of remote work in 2020 prompted them to reconsider their AP infrastructure, as their previous paper-reliant models became practically impossible to implement across their distributed workforces.
"Beanworks has made the invoice approval process so quick and easy," says Dean Olevson, Director of Finance, Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown. "Spending less time on manual data entry and chasing down approvals has given the accounting team room to focus on more strategic tasks."
Using Beanworks, Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown has finally been able to address its number one priority: saving time. By automating workflows in the cloud, Beanworks can reduce companies' invoice processing costs by 86 percent, while mitigating the common risks associated with paper-based accounting.
"We are thrilled to support these Radisson Hotel Group Americas locations with automating their AP workflows," says Catherine Dahl, co-founder and CEO, Beanworks. "We are proud to offer a comprehensive solution within a centralized platform that makes AP processes simpler and more efficient."
For more information about how these Radisson Hotel Group Americas locations are employing the Beanworks solution, visit here.
For more information about Beanworks, visit https://www.beanworks.com/.
About Beanworks
Beanworks is an essential all-in-one cloud-based accounts payable automation solution for the world's accounting teams. Beanworks helps companies transform their AP workflows from end to end and empowers accounting teams to succeed by giving them complete control over their AP processes remotely, from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://www.beanworks.com.
About Radisson Hotel Group Americas
Radisson Hotel Group Americas represents Radisson Hotels brands in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Combined with Radisson Hotel Group, representing Radisson Hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group Americas is one of the world's largest hotel companies with eight distinctive hotel brands and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries.
The Radisson Hotel Group Americas portfolio of brands includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, brought together under the overarching Radisson Hotels Americas name.
Radisson Hotel Group Americas takes pride in its Every Moment Matters brand promise to always provide guests with exceptional experiences. In addition, the Radisson Rewards loyalty program delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments and outstanding loyalty benefits for guests, meeting planners, travel agents, and business partners.
Radisson Meetings Americas treats every meeting or event as more than just a date on the calendar with three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics of the signature Yes I Can! service spirit and being uniquely 100% carbon neutral.
More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group Americas, Radisson Hotel Group, and the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit http://www.radissonhotelsamericas.com. Or connect with us on:
SOURCE Beanworks