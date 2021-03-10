VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beanworks, the accounts payable (AP) automation leader, today announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to its data capture functionality, radically increasing the speed and accuracy of customers' data entry. This new AI-enabled capability is called SmartCapture.
Beanworks' SmartCapture offering delivers 99%+ accuracy, while enabling the completion of AP processes in just minutes. Combined with Beanworks' existing SmartCoding technology, which enables an invoice to be coded with just one click, SmartCapture reduces the time accounting teams spend on data entry by more than 80%.
Through AI, with every invoice, Beanworks customers' systems will become more intelligent, learning not only how to interpret AP documents but also how to code them, which saves accountants time for other, more strategic, tasks.
"Beanworks is committed to driving innovation and offering our customers the most accurate, efficient and delightful user experiences possible," says Catherine Dahl, co-founder and CEO, Beanworks. "We are thrilled to unveil this artificial intelligence integration to further streamline our customers' accounting workflows."
This exciting AI innovation comes on the heels of Beanworks' Expense Reimbursement module launch, enabling the automation of Beanworks users' entire AP workflows in one centralized location, from purchase orders and invoices to expenses and payments.
Beanworks' SmartCapture capability is available now.
For more information, visit https://www.beanworks.com/.
About Beanworks
Beanworks is a cloud-based, accounts payable automation solution that helps companies transform their purchase-to-payment processes by eliminating paperwork and manual processes, significantly reducing invoice processing costs. Beanworks can reduce companies' invoice processing costs by 86 percent, mitigate AP risk and empower remote teams with accounts payable automation.
Media Contact
Seth Leavitt, Beanworks, 617-791-7951, beanworks@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Beanworks