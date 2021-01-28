SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEAR Cloud Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-built solutions, advanced IT services and infrastructure designed to build, support and manage cloud and data center environments, announced today that it has earned the Cisco Gold Certified Partner status, the highest certification level attainable within the Cisco Channel Partner program.
To become a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, BEAR Cloud met a rigorous series of personnel, specialization, audit and support requirements, with overwhelming success. This coveted distinction demonstrates BEAR Cloud's breadth of knowledge and skills across multiple areas:
- Cisco advanced specialization areas of Enterprise Networks, Collaboration, Data Center and Security
- Certified consultants that include CCIEs
- Delivering a measurably high level of customer satisfaction
- Offering Cisco Lifecycle Service to customers
- Extending second day support through a 24x7 Technical Service Center
"We are proud to achieve this top-tier Cisco certification," said Don James, CEO, BEAR Cloud Technologies. "As a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, we look forward to offering a deeper level of value to our clients as we help them transform their business operations and simplify their IT environment using Cisco solutions."
About BEAR Cloud Technologies:
BEAR Cloud Technologies is a leading provider of technology services that deliver a more efficient, secure and manageable IT environment. By optimizing the ongoing operational experience across every stage of the modernization journey, BEAR Cloud brings simplicity to complex IT ecosystems, empowering businesses to ignite innovation, improve business agility and support growth.
Holding a broad range of elite technical certifications and credentials, including the Cisco Gold Partner certification, BEAR Cloud's senior team of experts features three decades of advanced expertise in planning, designing, implementing, securing, staffing and managing IT environments to meet evolving business demands.
For more information click here or visit us at bearcloudtech.com, LinkedIn or Twitter @BearCloudTech
Media Contact
Anita O'Malley, Leadarati, 908-596-1188, anita.omalley@leadarati.com
SOURCE BEAR Cloud Technologies