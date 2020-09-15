LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glofox, the gym management software platform, today announced Be Military Fit (BMF), co-owned by Bear Grylls and NM Capital, a London-based private investment firm, had selected Glofox as a software partner for its UK and international franchise network.
Glofox will be used in all 100+ BMF locations in the UK and internationally for membership management, scheduling, sales and marketing. All BMF members will book classes and interact with BMF through an app developed by Glofox.
Glofox technology will form part of a series of initiatives that BMF are undertaking to bounce back from COVID-19. These include BMF at Home, a live streaming and on-demand workout service, and an initiative to offer free online fitness classes to all NHS staff.
Glofox CEO, Conor O'Loughlin, said, "BMF is another fantastic example of a fitness brand adapting to COVID-19 and coming out stronger. We're very excited about their mission and are excited to work with them as they scale the franchise."
BMF Business Development Director, Tommy Matthews, said, "We have already built a fantastic partnership with Glofox and were impressed on day one with the quality of the software and the dedicated customer service."
About Glofox
Founded in 2014, Glofox is the gym management software helping fitness entrepreneurs build successful businesses and improve the health of people worldwide. Built to enable fitness businesses to deliver best-in-class physical and digital fitness experiences, the platform enables studio and gym owners to deliver content and manage bookings, memberships, payments, scheduling, lead generation, sales, and retention. With a client base that spans 60 countries across the globe, Glofox is shaping the fitness industry and ensuring owners and their customers have the best fitness experience.
About Be Military Fit
Born out of British Military Fitness, BMF is the UK's largest outdoor fitness company. Operating in over 125 parks, across 68 key cities and towns, there are over 600 sessions taking place each week. We're renowned for our Military Fit sessions but this business is so much more. Our parks are a place where members meet to get fit, have fun and build lasting bonds. Using the training vest system no one gets left behind no matter their age or fitness level - everyone can join in at every session.
