AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bears for Humanity and Purple Penguin announce plans to disrupt the cryptocurrency world by offering tangible goods attached to Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), benefiting animal conservation and children.
Bears for Humanity is excited to partner with Purple Penguin to pair organic, Fair Trade Purple Penguin plushies to Purple Penguin's NFTs. Purple Penguin is offering their limited-edition NFTs, which are virtual penguin artwork, to the crypto network as a way to educate about and raise money for endangered penguins.
Purple Penguin plushies will be available for purchase on the ethical eCommerce platform, Donor360. Thirty percent of the purchase price of every Purple Penguin plushie will automatically go to a conservation group focused on saving penguins from extinction.
Buyers will receive a tax receipt at checkout for the built-in donation amount. Every Purple Penguin plushie also comes with a redeemable QR code for a limited edition NFT—turning each purchase into an investment.
"As the Founder of an organic and sustainable company, I am inspired by Purple Penguin's mission to spread the message about climate change and the fate of penguins, while disrupting the NFT space by adding tangible value-added products. This partnership is a WIN-WIN for the environment, penguins, organic farmers, and conscious consumers," said Renju Prathap, founder of Bears for Humanity.
NFTs are a new type of digital collectible and have proven to be as valuable as physical collector items, as they're registered on the blockchain to certify uniqueness. NFTs can come in a variety of formats: jpegs, gifs, audio, video, or any form of downloadable digital file.
Some of the world's largest brands are innovating and reaching new audiences with great success through NFTs, including Givenchy, the NBA, and Universal Studios. On June 21st, 2021 Givenchy, Ecomi, and Rewind Collective collaborated for an NFT release raising awareness for Pride and sold 5928 units at $50-100 USD a piece in under 10 seconds.
About Bears for Humanity:
Bears for Humanity manufactures safe and eco-friendly organic plush toys, gifts and apparel, creates fair trade living wage jobs and gives back to causes for children, animals, and the environment. To learn more, visit bearsforhumanity.com.
About Donor360:
Donor360 is an ethical eCommerce platform that enables charities and their advocates to fundraise by vending organic and Fair Trade products. Visit donorthreesixty.com to shop and support charities or start your own campaign.
About Purple Penguin:
Purple Penguin is an NFT blockchain gaming brand and purpose-driven project for environmental advocacy. To keep up with the world of Pebble, visit purplepenguin.finance/
