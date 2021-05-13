BEAUFORT, S.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beaufort County School District announces today that it has renewed its contract with Vendor Registry for another year. This renewal continues to help the Beaufort County School District simplify their purchasing process and make it easier for their vendors to access and compete for bids and RFPs. The Beaufort County School District invites all interested vendors to register online to access their current and upcoming solicitations.
The Beaufort County School District renewed their contract in 2021. As a member agency of Vendor Registry, the Beaufort County School District is part of an online community of 46 participating local government agencies and more than 8,900 registered vendors located throughout South Carolina, including North Charleston, Horry County Schools, Richland School District 2 and the Town of Summerville. Since joining Vendor Registry in June 2019, the Beaufort County School District has issued nearly 100 solicitations.
Vendors looking to do business with the Beaufort County School District are encouraged to register today.
In addition to a centralized location for regional public bids, benefits of registering with the Beaufort County School District includes:
- Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
- Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents
- E-Bid and E-Quote Submission
"Vendor Registry really helped our team and our vendor community with streamlining bidding process over the past three years and we want to continue that partnership," says Kaylee Yinger, Procurement Coordinator of the Beaufort County School District. "We think this continued partnership with Vendor Registry will make the bidding process easier for us for the next three years, and easier for the current and new vendors as well."
By renewing, the Beaufort County School District will continue to benefit from Vendor Registry's e-procurement technology, which includes a bid and vendor management, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.
About the Beaufort County School District:
Beaufort County's public schools have made dramatic progress in recent years, with across-the-board improvements in student achievement and significant savings from more efficient operations.
Standardized test scores have increased for all types of students despite higher poverty rates. Ratings on state and federal accountability measures have improved, high school graduation rates have increased, and district schools, students and teachers have earned numerous state and national honors in both academics and athletics.
About Vendor Registry:
Vendor Registry, powered by mdf commerce, is the trusted solution for local government procurement departments in South Carolina. With an existing database of local vendors looking to do business in South Carolina, a shared Bid Library amongst participating buying organizations and easy-to-use features, we have your procurement solution. Find out more about Vendor Registry at https://vendorregistry.com/purchaser.
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, Vendor Registry, 844-247-4220, kcullen@mdfcommerce.com
SOURCE Vendor Registry