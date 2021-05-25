DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beckett, the most trusted brand in collectibles, has announced Beckett Shield inventory is now available for purchase in their online store. Beckett Shield is a new protective accessory brand Beckett launched to increase the accessibility of protective sleeves, pages and semi-rigid holders that have been in short supply across the industry.
Collectors have experienced a significant reduction in access to protective sports and trading card accessories due to recent industry supply chain issues and high demand. Beckett Shield is produced in North America and will be more readily available than other similar products. Collectors, gamers and hobby shops will now have a more reliable source for these products.
"For decades, we have supported our customers by strategically adding products and services that align with their needs," said Jeromy Murray, president of Beckett. "By producing our protective products closer to home, we intend to keep what is needed and desired most in the hands of customers."
The expansion of the industry with new collectors and production challenges early last year, created another opportunity for Beckett to address a direct need of its key stakeholders. Plans include adding additional products as the brand matures.
Beckett Shield products will be available at local hobby shops or can be purchased directly in the online store. For more information about Beckett or Beckett Shield, visit http://www.beckett.com.
About Beckett
Beckett, a leading voice of the collectibles industry since 1984, is based in Dallas and serves as a trusted resource for collectors in sports and non-sports trading cards, memorabilia, comics, coins, stones and gems. Striving to advance the collectibles industry with dynamic products and services, Beckett offers a singular place for enthusiasts to organize, price, sell, trade, grade, protect and authenticate items confidently and accurately. For more information, visit http://www.beckett.com.
