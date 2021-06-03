IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2021 class of Beckman Young Investigator Awardees from U.S. colleges and universities. The awardees exemplify the Foundation's mission of supporting the most promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers in the chemical and life sciences, particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open new avenues of research in science. They were selected from a pool of over 250 applicants after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
This year's award offers $600,000 in funding over four years to each of the following researchers:
Beau Alward, Ph.D., University of Houston
Roxanne Beltran, Ph.D., University of California, Santa Cruz
Margaret Byron, Ph.D., The Pennsylvania State University
Katherine Davis, Ph.D., Emory University
Robert Gilliard, Ph.D., University of Virginia
Tania Lupoli, Ph.D., New York University
Brett McGuire, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Nicolas Pégard, Ph.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Alison Wendlandt, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Balyn Zaro, Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco
Yingjie Zhang, Ph.D., University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
"We are thrilled to recognize the amazing creativity and future potential in this outstanding group of scientists. Over the next four years, they will be tackling a broad range of problems, from exploring the deep ocean soundscape with elephant seals, to determining the composition of chemical clouds in outer space," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We can't wait to see the exciting work from this outstanding group of young researchers!"
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.
