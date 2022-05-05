Fourteen Research Fellows to Receive Over $4.3M in Science Funding
IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today its 2022 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows in Chemical Sciences, individuals who underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in the chemical sciences and chemical instrumentation. They were selected after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
The Foundation will award more than $4.3 million in funding over the next three years for 14 exceptional research fellows from 9 universities and research institutions:
Chemical Instrumentation Development
- Conner Harper, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley
- Caitlin Randolph, Ph.D., Purdue University
- Jacob Spies, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley
Chemical Sciences
- Jill Alty, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Rachel Bangle, Ph.D., Duke University
- Alexandria Bredar, Ph.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Michael Burroughs, Ph.D., Stanford University
- Wesley Chang, Ph.D., California Institute of Technology
- Samuel Dunning, Ph.D., Carnegie Institution for Science
- Jaehyeok Jin, Ph.D., Columbia University
- Matthew Kessinger, Ph.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Tracy Schloemer, Ph.D., Stanford University
- Samuel Thompson, Ph.D., Stanford University
- Andrew Zahrt, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
"This program seeks out young scientists that can introduce new methods, processes and instrumentation to the scientific community. Congratulations to the 2022 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows – individuals who are meeting the program's aims by doing research that is both important and innovative," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We look forward to providing them with support as they transition to independent research careers."
The Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellowship provides salary and research support to postdoctoral scholars with the highest potential for success in an independent academic career in the chemical sciences, and to assist in their moves from mentored yet independent researchers to tenure-track positions. Funds for 2022 awardees will be issued this summer and extend over a period of up to three years.
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit http://www.beckman-foundation.org/.
