ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beckwood Press Company, a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic and servo-electric presses, automation systems, and the Triform line of precision forming equipment, celebrated its 45th anniversary and Manufacturing Day with an open house on October 8, 2021.
This event focused on encouraging the next generation of the workforce to pursue careers in the manufacturing industry by offering guests various STEM-related activities funded in part by a metalforming micro-grant from the Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation (PMAEF). Activities were stationed throughout the facility and included making 3-D printed magnets, forming holiday ornaments in a Triform sheet hydroforming press, racing pinewood cars on a custom-built, automated track, and learning about all the new technologies currently in production at Beckwood. During the facility tour, guests learned about Beckwood's machinery and history as well as experienced what a fulfilling career in manufacturing looks like.
As a member of PMA, Beckwood is committed to building and supporting a strong manufacturing workforce, closing the skills gap, and introducing STEM career paths to younger audiences. The PMAEF metalforming micro-grant supported these efforts and more as Beckwood pursues growing the industry's top talent.
"As we celebrate 45 years of innovation in the manufacturing industry, I want to thank our customers and employees for their hard work and dedication to our mission," said Beckwood President, Jeffrey Debus. "I look forward to the next 45 years and using our top talent to lead the industry with cutting-edge products and services."
About Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation
Established in 1996, the PMA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to the promotion and development of a skilled workforce for the metalforming industry. PMAEF operates as a supporting organization to the Precision Metalforming Association, the full-service trade association representing the $137-billion metalforming industry of North America.
About Beckwood Press Company
Beckwood Press Company is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic and servo-electric presses, located in St. Louis, MO - USA. Established in 1976, they offer both standard and custom presses as well as automation equipment for virtually every industry and application, including a line of temperature-controlled presses for compression molding and high-temperature hot forming / SPF applications. Beckwood also manufactures the Triform line of precision forming equipment and the EVOx line of servo-electric presses. Get the latest news from Beckwood at beckwoodpress.com/news.
