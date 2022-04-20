Bedrock Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bedrock Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Bedrock Realty, a real estate company with a strong tech edge, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Bedrock Realty was founded by David Ezrailson, who brings an eclectic background to his real estate career, including entrepreneurship, tech-savvy, and service in the U.S. Navy. He began his real estate career at an Austin-based tech startup and replaced selling homes through MLS by combining AI and digital marketing. There, Ezrailson listed over 140 properties and more than $100 million in inventory in his first 18 months. He eventually became the startup's regional sales manager for the eastern U.S. and its in-house listing and pricing expert. Bedrock Realty serves buyers and sellers throughout Austin and the surrounding areas.
"As a boutique real estate firm, Bedrock Realty is committed to providing Austinites with superior value and service that instills absolute trust in the process from start to finish," said Ezrailson. "We have a strong record of getting results in this competitive market, and we make sure our clients get noticed — whether they're buying or selling."
Partnering with Side will ensure Bedrock Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Bedrock Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Bedrock Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"This strategic partnership empowers us with the best back-end systems, marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support available," continued Ezrailson. "It also frees our team to remain 100% customer-focused while ensuring the nuts and bolts of our business run seamlessly."
About Bedrock Realty
Bedrock Realty is the backbone of its clients' real estate goals. Seasoned in the buying and selling game, the agents utilize the latest tech and their expertise to elevate their clients' lifestyles and well-being while stressing the joy of the overall experience. Bedrock Realty is where dreams come true, but its approach is 100% grounded in reality. For more information, visit http://www.bedrockaustin.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
