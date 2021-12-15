LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TikTok beauty influencer Justine DiVanna's most recent viral video, "Testing Out Megan Fox's Secret Skincare Weapon," has caught the attention of fellow TikToker, The Derm Doctor. After quickly hitting 1.5 million views, The Derm Doctor, a professional dermatologist with a platform exceeding 12 million followers, duetted Justine's video on his channel. Beekman 1802, launched their new, Clinically Kind skincare collection made for sensitive skin. After seeing Justine's beauty content, they offered her a partnership where she will be creating quality content for the brand.
Dr. Shah, aka the Derm Doctor, is interested in creating more informative skin-related content with Justine DiVanna, and it is no wonder why – in the few months since she has joined the platform, she has earned a reputation as a voice of authority in the world of beauty. Since her first video was uploaded last August, she has been gaining millions of monthly views. Justine is known for encouraging women to embrace who they are, regardless of what they do with their appearance. This goes well with the Derm Doctor's personal philosophy, which he discussed in a recent ABC interview.
"I always wanted to have good skin and it felt unachievable because there wasn't a lot of good information out there," said Dr. Shah. "You walk into Sephora, you walk into Ulta, and there's thousands of skin care products. They all seem to do the same thing. So for me, the most important thing when I was going to create content on social media was to make it simple for everybody to understand it."
If you are interested in booking a service or are a brand wanting to work with Justine, please contact her representation for enquires.
CONTACT:
JUSTINE'S SOCIALS:
Media Kit: https://www.canva.com/design/DAEOXvBv9ak/e7fikcBKVnRwYEf3lz1oLw/view?utm_content=DAEOXvBv9ak&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishpresent
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@justinedivanna_?lang=en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justinedivanna/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2yEqxlmtGLy-JsAT3konw/videos
LIKEE: https://likee.video/@JustineDiVanna
Website: https://www.justinedivanna.com/
PRESS CONTACT:
Kandace Caine
(424) 312-7738
Media Contact
Kandace Caine, KLSM ENTERTAINMENT, 424 312 7738, pr@justinedivanna.com
SOURCE Justine DiVanna