JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, and The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace focused on working mothers, have partnered to connect women with rewarding work opportunities and employers that respect their work-life integration considerations.
The Mom Project Talent Marketplace was created to ensure women can choose to remain active in the workforce through every stage of their lives and has become a leading career destination. With over 200,000 talented professionals in its network and more than 2,000 companies who have signed up to hire moms to drive their businesses forward, the platform has already connected moms to over $50 million in economic opportunity.
Beeline offers access to The Mom Project Talent Marketplace through its contingent workforce management software solutions to hundreds of leading companies, including FORTUNE 500® and Global 1000 enterprises, who use Beeline's vendor management systems to manage their non-employee workforce.
"This partnership provides tremendous value for Beeline customers by helping them reach their diversity goals," said Colleen Tiner, Beeline's senior vice-president of strategy. "Simply working with diverse suppliers doesn't ensure that the talent is diverse. The Mom Project Talent Marketplace increases access to diverse talent dramatically. And, as a working mother, I understand how important it is to connect talent with employers who offer interesting work projects, flexible work schedules, and family friendly values."
Today, over 40 percent of the total workforce consists of non-employee talent, including temporary workers, independent contractors, consultants, and outsourced service workers, and that percentage is growing. With employers increasing their emphasis on workplace diversity amid growing demand for skilled talent, Beeline and The Mom Project are well positioned to connect talented women with work opportunities tailored to their needs. "Working with The Mom Project has been a true pleasure to date. Our representatives from The Mom Project bring great questions, different perspective, and excellent support to our MSP program. Within a week of joining, we had qualified candidate submittals and hiring manager interest in their candidates. I look forward to our continued partnership and seeing what they bring to the table future state." – Fortune 500 company, Financial Industry
"The Mom Project is dedicated to building a better workplace for parents, families, and the businesses they support," said Allison Robinson, CEO and founder of The Mom Project. "Beeline has demonstrated their commitment to this mission through their own initiatives, which makes this partnership that much more special as we work together to help mutual customers."
Robinson noted that March 8 is International Women's Day, a celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, with events focusing on accelerating women's equality.
"Let's build a gender equal world," she said. "Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive. A gender equal world can be healthier, wealthier, and more harmonious – so what's not great about that? Let's be #EachforEqual."
About Beeline
Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.
We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.
About The Mom Project
The Mom Project is a digital talent marketplace that seamlessly connects talented women with companies eager for their skills and experience. By supporting a range of work types – part-time, freelance, full-time, contract – with companies that understand the mission, we ensure parents, careers (and companies) can all thrive simultaneously. Our mission is to build a better workplace for women, families and the businesses they support. We believe women shouldn't be forced to choose between their careers and families and we're proud to work with some of the best companies and leaders to make this vision a reality. To learn more about The Mom Project and what it can do to support your career or your business, visit themomproject.com.
CONTACT: Jessica Ashcraft, 904-527-5227