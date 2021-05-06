SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading digital workplace solution provider Beezy is expanding its sales and customer success teams with three new senior hires, supporting the company's acceleration in the North American market.
A new kind of digital workplace solution, Beezy consolidates employee productivity tools in one intuitive professional environment that is 100% native to Microsoft. The company's momentum speaks to significant market demand for solutions that integrate with the Microsoft platform and improve business challenges related to communication, collaboration, knowledge management and business processes.
Beezy's new appointments include Dale Zwizinski as Vice President of Sales, who brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales and a track record of success building strong relationships across the globe by living his philosophy of 'servant leadership.' Zwizinski was previously SVP of Sales at SmartAction and has held lead sales roles at several start-ups and high growth companies in the U.S., U.K. and Holland, as well as Fortune 500 companies, such as Oracle. Zwizinski is a recognized thought leader for companies looking to build and scale a sales organization.
"Because of the unique way we enable organizations to create an engaging digital workplace that fully maximizes its existing Microsoft investments, demand for our product in North America continues to accelerate, with many Fortune 1000 organizations investing heavily in digital transformation and improved remote worker support," said Jordi Plana, CEO of Beezy. "As a result, we're continuing to scale up resources, leadership and investments in key areas in 2021."
Zwizinski added, "I'm incredibly excited about the opportunity to join Beezy and transform the way employees and organizations communicate and collaborate. The market shift towards a more connected and engaged employee experience – one that puts a digital workplace at the center of it – is truly exciting, and Beezy's impressive track record of growth and innovative roadmap truly sets us apart in this market."
In the last decade, Beezy has experienced tremendous growth and today powers digital workplaces for some of the largest and most progressive organizations in 85 countries and across 16 languages. Beezy was named Best Digital Workplace Choice by ClearBox Consulting for two years running, is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, has been named Best Intranet by Digital Communication Awards and named a Trend-Setting Product by KMWorld.
About Beezy Inc.
Beezy Inc. is the digital workplace built for Microsoft 365 and created to deliver the best possible employee experience. By extending the Microsoft productivity stack, we empower users to communicate, share, and collaborate better, whether it's on-prem, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. Leading global organizations, including Finning, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Monster rely on the proven functionality of Beezy – the intelligent and modern digital workplace that's designed for the people who use it.
