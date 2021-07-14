DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built on Dr. Howard's research, AthenaInvest Advisors LLC reached an important milestone of $500 million in total assets as of June 30, 2021, validating its innovative behavioral approach. "It's rewarding to see how the behavioral research leads to unique investment opportunities and real-world results," commented Professor Howard.
Prior to founding AthenaInvest, Dr. Howard taught Finance at the University of Denver and published articles for more than 30 years. He is a thought leader and pioneer in the application of behavioral finance and author of Behavioral Portfolio Management and Return of the Active Manager.
AthenaInvest combines decades of academic research and a powerful behavioral research engine to deliver unique investment opportunities. The firm specializes in the application of behavioral finance for investment management and offers behavioral value, tactical and long/short strategies. As of June 30, 2021, each of these strategies have outperformed their benchmarks since inception.
The firm's flagship strategy, Athena Global Tactical ETFs, achieved the #1 ranking in Morningstar's Tactical Allocation Category for one-year and ten-year performance, as of March 31, 2021. The portfolio received a Morningstar 5-Star rating for 1, 3, 5 and 10 years along with an Overall 5-Star Rating for 26 consecutive quarters, as of March 31, 2021. The strategy is available both as a managed account and as a mutual fund.
"The remarkable performance and growth in assets are confirmation that behavioral finance has a prominent role in investment management and can deliver significant value to advisors and investors," commented Dr Howard.
AthenaInvest offers a range of investment options , including managed accounts, a mutual fund, and a hedge fund, all managed with a Behavioral Portfolio Management approach.
For more information, please visit http://www.AthenaInvest.com or call (877) 430-5675.
Media Inquiries
Lambert Bunker
(303) 809-1367
About AthenaInvest Advisors LLC
AthenaInvest is a boutique asset manager that specializes in the application of behavioral finance to investment management. The firm offers behavioral investment strategies that seek to generate high performance with lower correlation to broad markets. Led by C. Thomas Howard, PhD, AthenaInvest utilizes its deep academic foundation and patented behavioral research platform to identify unique investment opportunities. The firm offers strategies in separately managed accounts, a mutual fund, and a hedge fund.
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE.
It should not be assumed that recommendations of AthenaInvest made herein or in the future will be profitable or will equal the past performance records of any AthenaInvest investment strategy or product. There can be no assurance that future recommendations will achieve comparable results.
You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives and financial circumstances. You should consult with a qualified financial adviser, legal or tax professional regarding your specific situation. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Morningstar Ratings™ are based on risk-adjusted performance as of 3/31/2021. The Morningstar Rating™ for a strategy is derived from a weighted-average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. For each strategy with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a strategy's monthly performance (including the effects of applicable fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of strategies in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star.
© 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Media Contact
Lambert Bunker, AthenaInvest, 9254574902, Lambert.Bunker@Athenainvest.com
SOURCE AthenaInvest