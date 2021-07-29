NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, BehaVR, a digital therapeutics company whose vision is to liberate people from stress, anxiety and fear though the power of virtual reality, has been awarded a spot in the 2021 Best Company for Women to Advance List of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business.
A total of 34 companies made this year's list, including larger organizations like Adobe, Airbnb, Best Buy, The Clorox Company, Deutsche Bank, Nasdaq, PepsiCo, and Ralph Lauren Corporation — and smaller standouts like BehaVR, a two-time winner, whose mental health programs answer a critical need for support at a time when our country is experiencing record rates of anxiety and too few clinicians to support the demand.
"It is because of the leadership, creativity and grit of incredible women at BehaVR that we have found unique ways to harness the neurological power of VR, through various experiences that will address a broad range of needs around stress, anxiety, and fear," said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR. "We feel proud to take on the enormous challenge of distributing high quality, high engagement mental health care at a scale that matters in our country — and to do it alongside a team that has developed a culture of celebrating and nurturing all talent. Further, to earn a spot alongside such an impressive list of brands is quite exciting at this inflection point in our growth."
The Best Companies for Women to Advance List was established in 2020 to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Companies were rated for their organization's equality, representation, inclusion, and enablers, or those benefits and policies that help create and sustain equal representation.
"After a year that has erased all the corporate gains women made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women's advancement at work," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "The companies on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of taking action to help create equal representation, now. We hope more companies will follow their lead and help get women back into the workforce and advance in their careers."
Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.
For the full Key Findings Report, visit Parity.org.
About BehaVR
BehaVR is a new kind of digital therapeutics company dedicated to tackling the epidemic of anxiety-related challenges and disorders. Its mission is to reimagine how people access and experience care, to improve health at scale.
Partnering with the country's leading academic institutions, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies like Sumitomo-Dainippon Pharma, Johns Hopkins University, Hoag Women's Health Institute, and Evidence in Motion, BehaVR leverages the power of VR to change how people get connected, get diagnosed, get treated and get better. The company works with leading clinical domain experts to translate proven evidence-based protocols into engaging and immersive VR programs.
At the core of each immersive, evidence-based product is BehaVR's stress, anxiety, and fear extinction (S.A.F.E.) protocol. S.A.F.E. builds a powerful foundation of short-term coping skills and long-term resiliency tools — giving people agency over their own health, and generating value, change, and better clinical outcomes for all stakeholders in the healthcare system.
The BehaVR Board of Directors and Scientific Advisors includes leading researchers and authorities in the fields of behavioral neuroscience and medical virtual reality technology, including Walter Greenleaf, Ph.D., Hunter Hoffman, Ph.D., Adriaan Louw, PT, Ph.D., and Amelia Aldao, Ph.D. For more information, visit http://www.behavr.com.
About Parity.org
Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit http://www.Parity.org
