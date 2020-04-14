GardaWorld is thanking its employees and is continuing to recruit.
MONTREAL, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - During this unprecedented crisis in which GardaWorld is being called upon to play a major role in the fight against the pandemic, the company is launching a digital campaign to highlight the exceptional work of these men and women. Whether they are stationed at a pharmacy or grocery store, directing hospital patients, looking after seniors in nursing homes, or protecting empty offices and sites, GardaWorld security guards are there. And during these times, they are our everyday heroes.
"This employer branding campaign, called Everyday Heroes, is like a thank you card to all employees who are not only keeping people and places safe, but who, along the way, make life easier for those who must also provide essential services during these difficult times. We all need to do our part in this collective effort, and there are still opportunities within our organization for those who want to join us," says Prentice Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, Security Services -U.S.
GardaWorld is recruiting security guards to staff its teams on the frontline:
GardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 102,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit www.garda.com.