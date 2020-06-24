BeiDou: Navigating into the future

BEIJING, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System:
Yesterday, China's last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) was launched into orbit, marking the completion of the whole system. In ancient China, people used the Big Dipper, which is known in Chinese as "beidou qixing," to navigate. China's navigation satellite system is named after "Beidou", which carries the meaning of "pointing out the right direction."
China started constructing the BeiDou Navigation Satellite Experimental System (BDS-1) back in 1994. Multiple technical iterations have undergone over the past 26 years, the BDS now comprises 55 satellites and can provide services worldwide.
Compared with other satellite navigation systems, the BDS operates more satellites in high orbit, and transmits navigation signals at more frequencies. These features enable better anti-shielding capabilities and more accurate services. Currently, both the system's horizontal positioning and height measurement accuracy is within five meters.
Apart from navigation, the BDS also provides diverse services, such as short message communication, and free international search and rescue assistance. In a harsh environment, people in distress can send short messages to transmit their location and an SOS signal via the Beidou satellites. A reply will then be sent through a reverse link, updating the help-seekers on the rescue progress, thus give them more confidence of being rescued.
The BDS has been applied in transportation, agriculture and other traditional fields. More than 6.5 million commercial vehicles have been included in a monitoring system based on the BDS. The navigation system is also integrated with the industrial internet, the Internet of Vehicles and has been applied in other new fields. Various innovative applications have been launched, such as automatic logistics and parking. As the commercial use of 5G expands, the integration of the BDS with new technologies is accelerating, and new application models continue to emerge.
As an open system featuring shared benefits, the BDS has been seeking to serve a wider range of countries and international organizations. BDS-related products are now being used in more than 120 countries and regions. Projects based on the BDS for precision farming, smart port construction and digital construction have been carried out in many countries across Asia, Europe and Africa. China is also actively communicating with Russia, the United States and European countries to improve the compatibility of the BDS so that it can better serve its global users.
Through innovative and quality services, the BDS will continue to "navigate into the future".
China Mosaic
http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm
BeiDou: Navigating into the future
http://www.china.org.cn/video/2020-06/24/content_76198605.htm