Beijer Electronics and Korenix are Beijer Group companies and work close together within the strategic areas of sales, supply chain and product development.
Newark is a high-service distributor with operations in the US, Canada and Mexico. As one of the largest high-service distribution companies in America, Newark is also able to provide Korenix customers with access to thousands of engineers through the element14 community, to help support and bring the products to market.
Newark will be representing the Korenix line of industrial IoT and networking products in North America including:
- JetNet Industrial DIN-rail Ethernet switches – both managed and unmanaged
- JetNet Industrial DIN-rail Power-over-Ethernet switch – both managed and unmanaged
- JetCon Industrial media converter – Ethernet and serial
For more information on Korenix products, please visit Beijer Electronics website at http://www.beijerelectronics.us/datacommunication. To purchase Korenix products via Newark, visit their website http://www.newark.com/b/korenix.
Contacts:
Beijer Electronics:
Jeff Hayes, Regional Product Manager – Americas
Phone: +1 801 466 8770, Jeff.Hayes@beijerinc.com
Newark:
Brodeur Partners:
Jamie Ernst
Tel: +1 480 308 0286
Email: jernst@brodeur.com
Holly Smart
Head of PR and External Communications
Tel: +44 113 2485188
Email: hsmart@farnell.com
About Newark
Newark is part of Farnell, a global technology leader with over 80 years in the high service distribution of technology products and solutions for electronic system design, production, maintenance and repair. Farnell uses this experience to support its broad customer base, from hobbyists to engineers, maintenance engineers and buyers, working with leading brands and start-ups to develop new products for market, and supporting the industry as it seeks to develop the current and next generation of engineers.
Farnell trades as Farnell in Europe; Newark in North America; and element14 throughout Asia Pacific and sells direct to consumers through a network of resellers and its CPC business in the UK. Farnell is a business unit of Avnet, Inc. Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem that delivers design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle.
For more information, http://www.farnell.com/corporate and https://www.avnet.com.
About Beijer Electronics
Beijer Electronics is a multinational, cross-industry innovator that connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Our offer includes operator communication, automation solutions, digitalization, display solutions and support. As experts in user-friendly software, hardware and services for the Industrial Internet of Things, we empower you to meet your challenges through leading-edge solutions.
Beijer Group had sales of over 170 million USD (1.4 billion SEK) in 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Stockholm Small Cap list under the ticker BELE.
For more information,
Web: https://www.beijerelectronics.us/, http://www.korenix.com, http://www.beijergroup.com
Email: inside.sales@beijerinc.com (Sales Americas)
Phone: +1 801 708 6631 (Sales Americas)
Media Contact
Jeff Hayes, jeff.hayes@beijerinc.com, +1 801-924-5435, jeff.hayes@beijerinc.com
