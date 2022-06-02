BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

Beijing subways and buses will implement a new ticketing system that attaches passengers' health codes to their transit cards, said the municipal transport authority on Thursday.

According to the new protocol, passengers' health codes and 48-hour nucleic acid test (NAT) results will be checked automatically when they swipe in.

Since May 28, the municipality has been testing the new ticket system at 115 subway stations and 10 bus routes.

Starting from Friday, the protocol will be expanded to 321 stations on 25 subway lines and 536 bus routes.

Municipal transport officials said that the new process will save passengers' time, and called for commuters to upgrade their transport cards and codes as soon as possible to take advantage.

By May 31, 10.3 million physical transport cards and codes had been upgraded for access to the new service.

Beijing public transport to auto-check health code, NAT results

http://www.china.org.cn/china/2022-06/02/content_78250627.htm

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beijing-public-transport-to-auto-check-health-code-nat-results-301559906.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.