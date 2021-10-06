STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEKHealth, a Clinical Research Platform company, today announced the introduction of Galileo, the most advanced trial and research network level feasibility solution. Galileo enables research networks to accurately and efficiently evaluate clinical trial protocols in a standardized way across all locations. Galileo is the latest in BEKHealth's expanding portfolio of solutions designed to automate and streamline clinical research processes and improve business performance.
By providing real-time visibility across a system's entire patient network, users can expand the number of trials they perform and the access in underserved locations. Galileo is the first tool that can be used by any health care professional to rapidly, comprehensively, and accurately determine if a research network location is suitable for a clinical research trial protocol in a matter of hours. It provides organizations who are seeking to expand research the ability to proactively evaluate untapped disease states and work more collaboratively with sponsors.
"Health care organizations are constantly approached with requests to conduct research - determining which trials are a right fit for the patient network can be incredibly time-consuming," said Jason Baumgartner, founder, and CEO of BEKHealth. "Galileo dramatically increases the speed and precision with which feasibility studies for any clinical trial request can be completed, eliminating the inefficiencies of building complex queries and the laborious nature of cross-referencing multiple data sources."
Galileo is prebuilt with a clinical trial library of 24 million medical terms relevant to researchers. The platform ingests unstructured EMR data and translates it into language and clinical terminology used in protocols, resulting in a more accurate capture of a larger pool of eligible patients. The platform also enables researchers to obtain deeper geographic and demographic information about the patient population across all practice groups and satellite locations from a centralized location.
"Like all BEKHealth's solutions, Galileo was built for researchers by researchers and with a deep understanding of the challenges health care organizations face in managing and vetting clinical trial requests," Josh Ransom, VP of Customer Experience noted. "In building an industry-first tool that evaluates the entire protocol, we're helping health care organizations focus on the clinical trials that make sense based on their patient population, increasing the success rate of the trials themselves."
BEKHealth Corp. enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to quickly enter or expand clinical research. By combining a proprietary EMR data processing engine with easy-to-use and impactful user tools to accelerate business performance. For more information, visit http://www.bekhealth.com.
