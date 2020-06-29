LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today announced the Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Core. It completes Belkin's family of Thunderbolt 3™ docks, including the Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Pro, Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Plus and the Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Mini.
The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, the world's first Thunderbolt™-certified, dual-powered dock, offers compatibility to bring the benefits of Thunderbolt 3 technology to both Mac and Windows laptops. Like the entire Belkin Dock family, it's designed for users who need fast transfer rates and a one cable solution to connect laptops to peripherals. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core has a small, compact footprint, reducing clutter and multiple cables on a desk.
For users, Belkin's line of Thunderbolt 3 docks provides a seamless connection between a company issued USB-C laptop, and devices, like monitors, projectors, external drives and ethernet. With faster speeds and easy connectivity to any device, it means users can focus on being productive, even when they are home, without the need to focus on the technology.
The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core features:
- 40 Gbps transfer rates
- 60W power upstream charging
- Dual 4K 60Hz (or one 8K) monitor support
Multiple ports support a variety of peripherals, including:
- One tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable to connect to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop
- One USB-C PD port
- One DisplayPort™ 1.4 connects to high-resolution monitors and displays
- One HDMI 2.0 port
- One 1Gb Ethernet port for a reliable, hardwired ethernet connection
- Audio In/Out ports for mic and speaker support
- One USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) port
- One USB-A 2.0 port
"Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 docks and adapters are perfect for remote workers, be it from the home, an RV beach vacation or a hotel room. They transform mobile devices into high productivity centers on-the-go," said Jon Roepke, director of product management, Belkin. "They easily connect a USB-C laptop to virtually all common peripherals like displays, projectors, external hard drives, ethernet and speakers, so they can get to work quickly and easily without needing to be their own IT department. With one cable from the laptop, these docks are a clutter-free alternative to a tangled nest of cables on the desktop or dining room table now serving as an office. And since it's dual-power – the dock can draw power directly from the laptop instead of from the wall outlet – there's one less cable to worry about."
The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core will be available for purchase July 2020 at Belkin.com, Amazon.com and CDW.com.
MSRP $169.99
