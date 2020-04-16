INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, has been named to the 2020 Tech Elite 250 and Top 500 MSP lists by CRN, a publication brand of The Channel Company.
Tech Elite 250, an annual list, recognizes IT solution and strategic service providers in the U.S. and Canada at the top of their game in maintaining the highest levels of training and certification. These companies are standouts in earning numerous top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations to provide expert solutions to customers.
Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations – enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support – are then selected from a pool of online applicants.
For the second consecutive year, Bell Techlogix is recognized on CRN's Top 500 MSP list of the top technology providers and consultants changing the landscape of the IT channel.
"These recognitions speak to our constant pursuit to provide the highest level of service to our customers," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "Consistent training and certification from industry-leading technology providers broadens the expertise on our team and enhances our capabilities to deliver the best solutions and tools to help our customers operate business more efficiently."
