NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Belle Meade Family Dentistry recently expanded and remodeled their practice, creating a state-of-the-art facility to offer the most advance dental care in Nashville, TN. In addition to five new surgical spaces, they added a new Planmeca Emerald™ intraoral digital scanner that dentists Dr. James Pace Sr., Dr. Temp Sullivan, and Dr. James Pace Jr. will utilize to enhance dental implant treatment. The practice also invested in Zmachine® Synergy, advanced technology that enables home testing for individuals suffering from sleep apnea.
"At Belle Meade Family Dentistry, we believe in placing dental implants in a minimally invasive, gentle manner, leveraging the most advanced technologies available for maximum accuracy and comfort," said Dr. Pace Sr.
The practice already uses advanced software programs and 3D scans of the jawbone, associated nerves, and sinuses to identify the proper position to place dental implants. This eliminates the need for taking messy impressions with traditional molding materials. The dentists also perform socket preservation, a bone grafting procedure that helps maintain bone in the empty site after a tooth is extracted to improve dental implant outcomes.
The ergonomically designed Planmeca Emerald intraoral scanner makes taking digital impressions easier for both dentists and patients. In addition to being small and comfortable, the Planmeca Emerald produces true-to-life colors with flawless detail. The scanner offers highly accurate digital impressions that enable creating tooth replacement restorations that fit beautifully.
Those with missing teeth in Nashville, TN can work closely with the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry to customize their new smiles. "Whether a person a person needs one, several, or a full arch of dental implants, this new scanner will help us improve patient comfort and results," added Dr. Pace Sr.
Unlike dentures, dental implants can replace one tooth or a complete arch of missing teeth. The implants fuse with the jawbone, providing a strong and permanent support for the new crowns. Because dental implants stimulate the jawbone, they keep the mouth healthier and prevent deterioration of bone and soft tissue.
To benefit from the innovative new technologies available at Belle Meade Family Dentistry, call 615-298-2030 to schedule an appointment.
About the Dentists
Belle Meade Family Dentistry serves the Nashville, TN area with full-service family dentistry, for 43 years running. Dr. James Pace Sr. has served as a Chairman of the Nashville Peer Review Committee and as a delegate to the Tennessee Dental Association. He was selected by his peers in 2019 as one of the Top Dentists in Nashville, has consistently received recognition by the Tennessee Dental Association for his hours of continuing education, and has led and participated in multiple dental and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Along with Dr. James Pace Jr. they have been honored each year from 2015-2019 as Patient's Choice Award Winners. Dr. Pace Jr. has also received the 2011 Tennessee Dental Association's Ace Award. Dr. Temp Sullivan earned his fellow in laser dentistry at World Clinical Laser Institute and serves as a delegate for the Tennessee Dental Association and as a member of the Peer Review committee for TennCare. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry strives to provide the finest quality dental care for patients in a warm, caring, and clean environment. They execute the most advanced dental care with every service, including dental implants, Invisalign®, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique and laser dentistry. To learn more about the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry and the services they offer visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.
