CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the national hearing care provider, announced today that it now offers real-time video hearing care appointments from more than 1,500 Beltone Hearing Centers in North America, reducing the need for in-office visits at a time when older, more vulnerable populations are advised to stay at home.
Beltone Remote Care Live gives hearing care professionals the ability to both consult with patients via video and to remotely make hearing aids adjustments through the Beltone HearMax phone app in real time.
Recognizing that COVID-19, or coronavirus, is a serious issue for the patient populations typically using hearing aids, telehealth services can be a useful tool for both hearing care professionals and their patients.
"We are fully committed to helping our patients through this difficult time and have accelerated the launch of this service to do exactly that," says Monte Dillow, president, Beltone. "Remote Care Live becomes even more important as patient access to in-person hearing care is limited as communities across the country implement measures to help minimize COVID-19 spread.
"We've seen the growth of telemedicine in various medical settings, but it has been a recent introduction to hearing care," Dillow continues. "With Beltone Remote Care Live, we have taken it to a new level, making it easier on our patients and their families to access the hearing care they need."
To learn more about Beltone Remote Care Live and find a location, visit Beltone.com.
Also in response to COVID-19, the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that donates Beltone hearing aids to those in need, is now offering to ship free hearing aid batteries to people, especially seniors, that need them to keep hearing while safely at home. Anyone is able to request free batteries, regardless of hearing aid manufacturer, by calling 1-800-BELTONE or visiting the Beltone Foundation website. There is a limit of one package per customer and this offer expires April 30, 2020.
About Beltone
Celebrating its 80th anniversary, Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services and support for its hearing care network that operates in more than 1,500 offices across the United States and Canada.