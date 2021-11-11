ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers, premiers their first video special, The Internet is Rotting Away, for free on YouTube. The 12-minute special commemorates the recent 30-year anniversary of the World Wide Web Whitepaper, authored by Tim Berners Lee, in which he envisioned a decentralized web.
The Internet is Rotting Away is a short video special about a major flaw in the internet's current design that threatens our freedoms and how blockchain technology can fix it. The free video special builds on the mission of BitBoy Crypto to be the go-to resource for educating people involved or interested in the crypto space while distilling complex crypto concepts down to easy-to-digest content.
Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized sources for opinions, news, and the latest updates on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong commented, "Decentralization and freedom are the hallmarks of my channel and are an important part of why I got into crypto. The internet is an amazing tool, but it needs maintenance just like anything else. Otherwise, it can become unreliable and dangerous. The problem the internet faces now is worse than anyone can imagine. People need to know about this and get involved in finding solutions."
About BitBoy Crypto
Ben Armstrong of BitBoy Crypto is an investor, crypto influencer, and thought leader. Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on empowering people to find financial freedom through crypto-assets. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized news channels for the latest updates on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Over the last two years, the BitBoy Crypto brand has expanded to include a separate news division. BitBoyCrypto.com is a website dedicated to educating and informing the public on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. BitBoyCrypto.com features exclusive stories that provide a different perspective on the news than many readers get from traditional crypto news sources.
