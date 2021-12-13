ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ben Armstrong, Founder of BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers, wins Influencer of the Year (tie) and 5 other awards out of 10 distributed at this year's Blockchain Influencer Awards. Other awards that Armstrong and his team won include Best Daily Show (Around the Blockchain), Funniest Influencer (second straight year), Best Interviews, Most Educational, and The Golden Update (3 years in a row).
The Blockchain Influencer Awards, held at the DCentral Miami Conference during Art Basel Week, recognizes prominent social media influencers in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology space. Nominees for the Influencer Awards were determined by organizers and attendees, with voting open to everyone.
The awards come on the heels of BitBoy Crypto launching BitLab Academy, a premium crypto asset education course, and the premiere of The Internet is Rotting Away, aa short video special about a major flaw in the internet's current design that threatens users' freedoms and how blockchain technology can fix it.
BitBoy Crypto is the go-to resource, especially for Ethereum and other altcoins, delivering daily content on the latest crypto news, project reviews, and cryptocurrency trading advice with an in-studio, high-quality viewer experience that includes a rundown graphic of upcoming talking points, akin to something you'd see on ESPN.
Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized sources for opinions, news, and the latest updates on cryptocurrencies.
BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong commented, "When I started this channel three years ago, my mission was to simply be the resource I didn't have when I got started in cryptocurrency. Crypto changed my life: it gave me financial freedom, allowed me to provide for my family, presented a path for me to start my own business with an amazing team, and have fun along the way. Ultimately, my mission was to help educate people in this space so they could achieve their personal goals. Fortunately, I have been able to do that and help more people than I could have ever imagined possible, thanks to the Bitsquad. Thank you, BIA for assembling a cohort of influencers in the space and recognizing the hard work we're all doing, and thank you to the other influencers—a rising tide lifts all seas. I'm looking forward to continuing to provide value for my followers!"
About BitBoy Crypto
BitBoyCrypto.com is a website dedicated to educating and informing the public on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. BitBoyCrypto.com features exclusive stories that provide a different perspective on the news than many readers get from traditional crypto news sources.
