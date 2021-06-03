SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The growth of Sureify has been dramatic through the pandemic, and now, in 2021, as the insurtech company increases its roster of insurance clients searching for modern ways to deliver customer self-service and internal operations, the company finds its c-suite expanding once again.
Ben Brantley has been enlisted by Sureify to assist life insurers seeking momentum through digital modernization. Prior to being appointed Chief Technology Officer, Brantley spent three months working with Sureify customers and participating in different aspects across the business. In his new role, Brantley will serve as a guide for insurers as they pursue new, modern means of using software and technology to help their customers navigate the capabilities digital can provide, and elevate those capabilities to meet customers' expectations.
Brantley will be responsible for ensuring that Sureify is delivering a platform that can support a diverse set of market demands -- those that have already been encountered and those that could arise in 2025 and beyond. From a strategic standpoint, Brantley will continue to reevaluate and evolve the core principles around Sureify's technical direction.
This is not Brantley's first position as a tech leader. With several years teaching young minds as a university instructor, a previous role as a CTO at Guidewire (which grew from 70 to 1500 employees during his time there), and extensive consulting work, he brings valuable skills to the position, and he is excited about where Sureify is, and what the future holds.
"I love growth-stage companies and solving the problems that are unique to them," Brantley explained. "Sureify is a strong brand with a great product-market fit in a specialized niche. We're passionate about the life insurance space and eager to help customers modernize their brands. The magnitude of the opportunity and the strength of our brand was immediately obvious to me."
He also emphasized Sureify's clear technical vision for the future as an exciting part of the company's opportunity for continued growth. "Our path forward is clear. We are building core software to facilitate complex digital transactions for life insurers. Our success comes from helping carriers deliver premium front-end experiences, rapidly and regardless of the state of their IT landscape."
Sureify CEO and founder Dustin Yoder says Brantley will be an important addition to the executive team. "Ben actually comes aboard as our second CTO, and he and Sulu Velugu have already shown that their areas of expertise and passion very much complement each other," he assessed. "Ben, with his software and technology building experience and easy communication style, will become an important source of information for our customers and potential customers, and we're very excited to have him as part of our team."
About Sureify®
Sureify's mission is to modernize the life insurance and annuity industry by helping carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. We enable omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting, and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, the product that started it all, LifetimeENGAGE, fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder.
Media Contact
Lori Zinaich, Sureify, +1 (704) 957-3773, lori@sureify.com
SOURCE Sureify