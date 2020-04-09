TEMPE, Ariz., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, is a major contributor to essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The customers Benchmark serves are key players in the global effort to keep communication channels open, build and maintain computing infrastructure, and manufacture and distribute essential products around the globe. These include medical devices that allow healthcare professionals to prevent, test, and treat the coronavirus. This is in addition to products needed for transportation, energy, semiconductor capital equipment, information technology equipment, communications, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, nuclear facilities, and the defense industrial base.
"We are committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for our employees while they help us do our part in the fight against COVID-19," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "While following the WHO and CDC guidelines to determine the best operating status for each global site, it's imperative that Benchmark continues to support essential providers by maintaining high quality production of products and infrastructure that people rely upon when it matters most during these unprecedented times."
Since its inception over 40 years ago as a medical device manufacturer, Benchmark has been partnering with some of the largest medical companies in the world. These customers are now focusing their efforts on developing solutions which directly contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Benchmark has joined them on the front lines to help solve their most advanced challenges and supply healthcare professionals with the technology they need.
Some of the critical products Benchmark is helping to design, test, or manufacture for its medical customers include ventilators, portable x-ray units, chest scanning devices, nitric oxide treatment systems, diagnostic equipment, and infusion pumps for temporary hospitals. Additionally, Benchmark is manufacturing two transformational COVID-19 PCR testing products that yield results within an hour, one for COVID-19 and one for sepsis, a common condition in COVID-19 patients.
"One of the major challenges the medical industry is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic is ensuring there are enough resources available to test and treat patients," said Todd Martensen, vice president of Benchmark's Medical Sector. "Benchmark is leveraging our global facilities to meet the production needs of our medical customers so they can provide life-saving devices to healthcare professionals on the front lines."
To learn more about Benchmark's contributions to the fight against COVID-19 as well as its commitment to personnel safety, please visit www.bench.com/covid19.
About Benchmark
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.