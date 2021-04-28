Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

 By Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended







Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



In millions, except EPS



2021





2020





2020



Sales



$

506





$

521





$

515



Net income(2)



$

8





$

8





$

4



Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

8





$

13





$

8



Diluted earnings per share(2)



$

0.22





$

0.21





$

0.10



Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

0.21





$

0.34





$

0.22



Operating margin(2)





2.4

%





2.3

%





1.3

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)





2.3

%





3.4

%





2.3

%



(1)     A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2)     Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and first quarter 

         ended March 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $1.4 million, $1.6 million and $0.7 million of net COVID-19 

         related costs, respectively.

"We delivered another solid quarter of revenue, earnings, and cash generation in line with our expectations," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.  "We are particularly pleased with continued strength in the Semi-Cap market where revenues were up 37% year-over-year in the first quarter and are now forecasted to be up greater than 20% for the full year 2021." 

Benck continued, "Overall demand across many of our market sectors is strengthening and we expect this to continue through the year.  In the near-term, we are proactively working with our customers and suppliers to manage supply chain constraints. We remain focused on our strategic objectives which gives us confidence that we will grow revenue, margins, and earnings in 2021."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,







2021





2020





2020



Accounts receivable days





49







53







56



Contract asset days





26







25







28



Inventory days





69







63







65



Accounts payable days





(64)







(54)







(61)



Advance payments from customers days





(15)







(16)







(7)



Cash Conversion Cycle days





65







71







81



First Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Higher-Value Markets



2021





2020





2020



Medical



$

109





21

%



$

111





21

%



$

118





23

%

Semi-Cap





113



22







101



20







83



16



A&D





89



18







111



21







119



23



Industrials





95



19







97



19







103



20







$

406



80

%



$

420



81

%



$

423



82

%











































Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Traditional Markets



2021





2020





2020



Computing



$

44





9

%



$

46





9

%



$

36





7

%

Telecommunications





56



11







55



10







56



11







$

100



20

%



$

101



19

%



$

92



18

%

Total



$

506



100

%



$

521



100

%



$

515



100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were down 4% year-over-year from softness in commercial aerospace (in A&D), industrials and medical elective surgeries. Traditional market revenues were up 8% year-over-year primarily from strength in the computing sector.

Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

  • Revenue between $515 - $555 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.18 - $0.24
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.23 - $0.29 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the second quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the second quarter.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, our ability to generate sales, income or cash flow, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook and guidance for second quarter 2021 results, our anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expected revenue mix, our business strategy and strategic initiatives, our repurchases of shares of our common stock and our intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond our ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any of our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers, as well as our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to us as of the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance.  This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software.  The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies.  Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021





2020



Sales



$

505,721





$

514,964



Cost of sales





463,494







471,603



Gross profit





42,227







43,361



Selling, general and administrative expenses





30,548







31,575



Amortization of intangible assets





1,598







2,381



Restructuring charges and other costs





1,591







2,915



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net





(3,444)









Income from operations





11,934







6,490



Interest expense





(2,149)







(1,702)



Interest income





165







599



Other income (expense), net





(276)







(662)



Income before income taxes





9,674







4,725



Income tax expense





1,757







873



Net income



$

7,917





$

3,852



Earnings per share:

















Basic



$

0.22





$

0.10



Diluted



$

0.22





$

0.10



Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating

   earnings per share:

















Basic





36,250







36,790



Diluted





36,711







37,071



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)







March 31,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

400,428





$

390,808



Restricted cash











5,182



Accounts receivable, net





276,287







309,331



Contract assets





148,205







142,779



Inventories





355,164







327,377



Other current assets





33,356







26,874



Total current assets





1,213,440







1,202,351



Property, plant and equipment, net





183,294







185,272



Operating lease right-of-use assets





88,915







79,966



Goodwill and other, net





275,104







276,646



Total assets



$

1,760,753





$

1,744,235





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:

















Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



$

9,209





$

9,161



Accounts payable





325,226







282,208



Advance payments from customers





76,833







84,122



Accrued liabilities





93,842







105,645



Total current liabilities





505,110







481,136



Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments





128,862







131,051



Operating lease liabilities





79,659







72,120



Other long-term liabilities





69,575







70,340



Shareholders' equity





977,547







989,588



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

1,760,753





$

1,744,235



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income



$

7,917





$

3,852



Depreciation and amortization





11,055







12,192



Stock-based compensation expense





2,850







2,739



Accounts receivable, net





32,561







6,414



Contract assets





(5,426)







1,099



Inventories





(28,700)







(23,769)



Accounts payable





42,439







14,882



Advance payments from customers





(7,289)







1,785



Other changes in working capital and other, net





(18,794)







(22,303)



  Net cash provided by (used in) operations





36,613







(3,109)





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(6,422)







(12,896)



Other investing activities, net





13







1,405



  Net cash used in investing activities





(6,409)







(11,491)





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Share repurchases





(13,052)







(19,329)



Net debt activity





(2,255)







92,813



Other financing activities, net





(8,453)







(6,946)



  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(23,760)







66,538





















Effect of exchange rate changes





(2,006)







(4,108)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





4,438







47,830



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





395,990







363,956



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year



$

400,428





$

411,786



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,







2021





2020





2020



Income from operations (GAAP)



$

11,934





$

11,857





$

6,490



Restructuring charges and other costs





1,591







4,490







1,908



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net





(3,444)







(45)









Impairment

















1,007



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(32)







(553)









Amortization of intangible assets





1,598







1,979







2,381



Non-GAAP income from operations



$

11,647





$

17,728





$

11,786





























Gross Profit (GAAP)



$

42,227





$

50,661





$

43,361



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(32)







(553)









Non-GAAP gross profit



$

42,195





$

50,108





$

43,361





























Net income (GAAP)



$

7,917





$

7,695





$

3,852



Restructuring charges and other costs





1,591







4,490







1,908



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net





(3,444)







(45)









Customer insolvency (recovery)





(32)







(553)









Amortization of intangible assets





1,598







1,979







2,381



Impairment

















1,007



Income tax adjustments(1)





169







(1,006)







(1,078)



Non-GAAP net income



$

7,799





$

12,560





$

8,070





























Diluted earnings per share:

























Diluted (GAAP)



$

0.22





$

0.21





$

0.10



Diluted (Non-GAAP)



$

0.21





$

0.34





$

0.22





























Weighted-average number of shares used in

























calculating diluted earnings per share:

























Diluted (GAAP)





36,711







36,596







37,071



Diluted (Non-GAAP)





36,711







36,596







37,071





























Net cash provided by (used in) operations



$

36,613





$

94,823





$

(3,109)



Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(6,422)







(10,417)







(12,896)



Free cash flow (free cash flow used)



$

30,191





$

84,406





$

(16,005)





(1)     This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301279541.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.