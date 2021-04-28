TEMPE, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
In millions, except EPS
2021
2020
2020
Sales
$
506
$
521
$
515
Net income(2)
$
8
$
8
$
4
Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)
$
8
$
13
$
8
Diluted earnings per share(2)
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.10
Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)
$
0.21
$
0.34
$
0.22
Operating margin(2)
2.4
%
2.3
%
1.3
%
Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)
2.3
%
3.4
%
2.3
%
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.
(2) Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and first quarter
"We delivered another solid quarter of revenue, earnings, and cash generation in line with our expectations," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "We are particularly pleased with continued strength in the Semi-Cap market where revenues were up 37% year-over-year in the first quarter and are now forecasted to be up greater than 20% for the full year 2021."
Benck continued, "Overall demand across many of our market sectors is strengthening and we expect this to continue through the year. In the near-term, we are proactively working with our customers and suppliers to manage supply chain constraints. We remain focused on our strategic objectives which gives us confidence that we will grow revenue, margins, and earnings in 2021."
Cash Conversion Cycle
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
2021
2020
2020
Accounts receivable days
49
53
56
Contract asset days
26
25
28
Inventory days
69
63
65
Accounts payable days
(64)
(54)
(61)
Advance payments from customers days
(15)
(16)
(7)
Cash Conversion Cycle days
65
71
81
First Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update
Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Higher-Value Markets
2021
2020
2020
Medical
$
109
21
%
$
111
21
%
$
118
23
%
Semi-Cap
113
22
101
20
83
16
A&D
89
18
111
21
119
23
Industrials
95
19
97
19
103
20
$
406
80
%
$
420
81
%
$
423
82
%
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Traditional Markets
2021
2020
2020
Computing
$
44
9
%
$
46
9
%
$
36
7
%
Telecommunications
56
11
55
10
56
11
$
100
20
%
$
101
19
%
$
92
18
%
Total
$
506
100
%
$
521
100
%
$
515
100
%
Overall, higher-value market revenues were down 4% year-over-year from softness in commercial aerospace (in A&D), industrials and medical elective surgeries. Traditional market revenues were up 8% year-over-year primarily from strength in the computing sector.
Second Quarter 2021 Outlook
- Revenue between $515 - $555 million
- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.18 - $0.24
- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.23 - $0.29 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
- This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.
Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the second quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the second quarter.
First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021 on the Company's website.
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.
Forward-Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Sales
$
505,721
$
514,964
Cost of sales
463,494
471,603
Gross profit
42,227
43,361
Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,548
31,575
Amortization of intangible assets
1,598
2,381
Restructuring charges and other costs
1,591
2,915
Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net
(3,444)
—
Income from operations
11,934
6,490
Interest expense
(2,149)
(1,702)
Interest income
165
599
Other income (expense), net
(276)
(662)
Income before income taxes
9,674
4,725
Income tax expense
1,757
873
Net income
$
7,917
$
3,852
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.10
Diluted
$
0.22
$
0.10
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating
earnings per share:
Basic
36,250
36,790
Diluted
36,711
37,071
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
400,428
$
390,808
Restricted cash
—
5,182
Accounts receivable, net
276,287
309,331
Contract assets
148,205
142,779
Inventories
355,164
327,377
Other current assets
33,356
26,874
Total current assets
1,213,440
1,202,351
Property, plant and equipment, net
183,294
185,272
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,915
79,966
Goodwill and other, net
275,104
276,646
Total assets
$
1,760,753
$
1,744,235
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
$
9,209
$
9,161
Accounts payable
325,226
282,208
Advance payments from customers
76,833
84,122
Accrued liabilities
93,842
105,645
Total current liabilities
505,110
481,136
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments
128,862
131,051
Operating lease liabilities
79,659
72,120
Other long-term liabilities
69,575
70,340
Shareholders' equity
977,547
989,588
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,760,753
$
1,744,235
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
7,917
$
3,852
Depreciation and amortization
11,055
12,192
Stock-based compensation expense
2,850
2,739
Accounts receivable, net
32,561
6,414
Contract assets
(5,426)
1,099
Inventories
(28,700)
(23,769)
Accounts payable
42,439
14,882
Advance payments from customers
(7,289)
1,785
Other changes in working capital and other, net
(18,794)
(22,303)
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
36,613
(3,109)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment and software
(6,422)
(12,896)
Other investing activities, net
13
1,405
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,409)
(11,491)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Share repurchases
(13,052)
(19,329)
Net debt activity
(2,255)
92,813
Other financing activities, net
(8,453)
(6,946)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(23,760)
66,538
Effect of exchange rate changes
(2,006)
(4,108)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,438
47,830
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
395,990
363,956
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
$
400,428
$
411,786
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Income from operations (GAAP)
$
11,934
$
11,857
$
6,490
Restructuring charges and other costs
1,591
4,490
1,908
Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net
(3,444)
(45)
—
Impairment
—
—
1,007
Customer insolvency (recovery)
(32)
(553)
—
Amortization of intangible assets
1,598
1,979
2,381
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
11,647
$
17,728
$
11,786
Gross Profit (GAAP)
$
42,227
$
50,661
$
43,361
Customer insolvency (recovery)
(32)
(553)
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
42,195
$
50,108
$
43,361
Net income (GAAP)
$
7,917
$
7,695
$
3,852
Restructuring charges and other costs
1,591
4,490
1,908
Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net
(3,444)
(45)
—
Customer insolvency (recovery)
(32)
(553)
—
Amortization of intangible assets
1,598
1,979
2,381
Impairment
—
—
1,007
Income tax adjustments(1)
169
(1,006)
(1,078)
Non-GAAP net income
$
7,799
$
12,560
$
8,070
Diluted earnings per share:
Diluted (GAAP)
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.10
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.21
$
0.34
$
0.22
Weighted-average number of shares used in
calculating diluted earnings per share:
Diluted (GAAP)
36,711
36,596
37,071
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
36,711
36,596
37,071
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
$
36,613
$
94,823
$
(3,109)
Additions to property, plant and equipment and software
(6,422)
(10,417)
(12,896)
Free cash flow (free cash flow used)
$
30,191
$
84,406
$
(16,005)
(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.
