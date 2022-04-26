Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

 By Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

First quarter 2022 results:

  • Revenue of $636 million; 26% year-over-year growth
    • Semi-Cap revenue growth of 12% quarter-over-quarter
    • Industrials revenue growth of 10% quarter-over-quarter
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 9.1%, both up 80 basis points year-over-year
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.31, up 41% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.44, up 110% year-over-year

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.





Three Months Ended







March 31,





Dec 31,





March 31,



In millions, except EPS



2022





2021





2021



Sales



$

636





$

633





$

506



Net income(2)



$

11





$

12





$

8



Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

16





$

17





$

8



Diluted earnings per share(2)



$

0.31





$

0.35





$

0.22



Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

0.44





$

0.48





$

0.21



Operating margin(2)





2.4

%





2.9

%





2.4

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)





3.4

%





3.8

%





2.3

%





(1)

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2)

Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the impact of approximately $1.1 million, $0.8 million, and $1.4 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"Our recent first quarter again demonstrates our commitment to the core strategic imperatives we established for the Company," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "During the first quarter, we delivered 26% year-over-year revenue growth, and we are now at a revenue run rate well ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Supply constraints remain a challenge, but it has not prevented us from delivering on our growth strategy and driving improved earnings per share. All of this was done with an increased focus on our commitment to ESG. I am very proud to highlight our Sustainability Report, released late March, which provides a transparent progress report on our ESG journey."

"Looking forward to the rest of 2022, we continue to see strong demand across each of our sectors, aided by the ramp of prior wins and momentum in new bookings.  In support of this anticipated demand, we began strategically building inventory last year that continued through the first quarter of 2022. We believe this has us well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle




Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,







2022





2021





2021



Accounts receivable days





54







51







49



Contract asset days





24







22







26



Inventory days





95







82







69



Accounts payable days





(71)







(67)







(64)



Advance payments from customers days





(20)







(19)







(15)



Cash Conversion Cycle days





82







69







65



First Quarter 2022 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Higher-Value Markets



2022





2021





2021



Medical



$

117







18

%



$

127







20

%



$

109







21

%

Semi-Cap





183







29







163







26







113







22



A&D





82







13







95







15







89







18



Industrials





137







22







125







20







95







19







$

519







82

%



$

510







81

%



$

406







80

%











































Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Traditional Markets



2022





2021





2021



Computing



$

55







8

%



$

60







10

%



$

44







9

%

Telecommunications





62







10







63







9







56







11







$

117







18

%



$

123







19

%



$

100







20

%

Total



$

636







100

%



$

633







100

%



$

506







100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 28% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Industrials, and Medical sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 18% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance
  • Revenue between $615 - $655 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.39
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.39 - $0.45 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the first quarter.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof.  In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for second quarter 2022 results, the company's belief that it is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022, the company's expectations regarding demand in each of its sectors, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers.  Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance.  This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software.  The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies.  Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

###

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022





2021



Sales



$

636,083





$

505,721



Cost of sales





578,481







463,494



     Gross profit





57,602







42,227



Selling, general and administrative expenses





36,289







30,548



Amortization of intangible assets





1,609







1,598



Restructuring charges and other costs





4,297







1,591



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net











(3,444)



     Income from operations





15,407







11,934



Interest expense





(1,750)







(2,149)



Interest income





130







165



Other income (expense), net





(294)







(276)



     Income before income taxes





13,493







9,674



Income tax expense





2,533







1,757



     Net income



$

10,960





$

7,917



Earnings per share:













     Basic



$

0.31





$

0.22



     Diluted



$

0.31





$

0.22



Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:













     Basic





35,245







36,250



     Diluted





35,470







36,711



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)







March 31,





December 31,







2022





2021



Assets













 Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



$

244,935





$

271,749



  Accounts receivable, net





381,998







355,883



  Contract assets





168,675







155,243



  Inventories





608,347







523,240



  Other current assets





47,063







42,029



     Total current assets





1,451,018







1,348,144



 Property, plant and equipment, net





190,526







186,666



 Operating lease right-of-use assets





92,423







99,158



 Goodwill and other, net





268,589







269,912



     Total assets



$

2,002,556





$

1,903,880

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













 Current liabilities:













  Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



$

1,808





$

985



  Accounts payable





457,252







426,555



  Advance payments from customers





129,600







118,124



  Accrued liabilities





95,805







108,718



     Total current liabilities





684,465







654,382



  Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments





201,510







129,289



  Operating lease liabilities





85,024







90,878



  Other long-term liabilities





55,152







55,529



  Shareholders' equity





976,405







973,802



     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,002,556





$

1,903,880



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022





2021



Cash flows from operating activities:













  Net income



$

10,960





$

7,917



  Depreciation and amortization





10,897







11,055



  Stock-based compensation expense





4,206







2,850



  Accounts receivable, net





(26,356)







32,561



  Contract assets





(13,431)







(5,426)



  Inventories





(85,751)







(28,700)



  Accounts payable





35,869







42,439



  Advance payments from customers





34,002







(7,289)



  Other changes in working capital and other, net





(38,421)







(18,794)



     Net cash (used in) provided by operations





(68,025)







36,613

















Cash flows from investing activities:













  Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(17,975)







(6,422)



  Other investing activities, net





1,330







13



     Net cash used in investing activities





(16,645)







(6,409)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













  Share repurchases





(5,482)







(13,052)



  Net debt activity





72,959







(2,255)



  Other financing activities, net





(8,343)







(8,453)



     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





59,134







(23,760)

















Effect of exchange rate changes





(1,278)







(2,006)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





(26,814)







4,438



     Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





271,749







395,990



     Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

244,935





$

400,428



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,







2022





2021





2021



Income from operations (GAAP)



$

15,407





$

18,635





$

11,934



Amortization of intangible assets





1,609







1,591







1,598



Restructuring charges and other costs





2,314







4,099







1,591



Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment





1,983















Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

















(3,444)



Customer insolvency (recovery)











(72)







(32)



Non-GAAP income from operations



$

21,313





$

24,253





$

11,647



GAAP operating margin





2.4

%





2.9

%





2.4

%

Non-GAAP operating margin





3.4

%





3.8

%





2.3

%





















Gross Profit (GAAP)



$

57,602





$

62,056





$

42,227



Customer insolvency (recovery)











(72)







(32)



Non-GAAP gross profit



$

57,602





$

61,984





$

42,195



GAAP gross margin





9.1

%





9.8

%





8.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin





9.1

%





9.8

%





8.3

%





















Selling, general and administrative expenses



$

36,289





$

37,731





$

30,548



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



$

36,289





$

37,731





$

30,548























Net income (GAAP)



$

10,960





$

12,419





$

7,917



Amortization of intangible assets





1,609







1,591







1,598



Restructuring charges and other costs





2,314







4,099







1,591



Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment





1,983















Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

















(3,444)



Customer insolvency (recovery)











(72)







(32)



Refinancing of credit facilities











276









Income tax adjustments(1)





(1,206)







(1,212)







169



Non-GAAP net income



$

15,660





$

17,101





$

7,799























Diluted earnings per share:



















     Diluted (GAAP)



$

0.31





$

0.35





$

0.22



     Diluted (Non-GAAP)



$

0.44





$

0.48





$

0.21























Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:



















     Diluted (GAAP)





35,470







35,410







36,711



     Diluted (Non-GAAP)





35,470







35,410







36,711























Net cash (used in) provided by operations



$

(68,025)





$

(1,314)





$

36,613



Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(17,975)







(9,740)







(6,422)



Free cash flow (used)



$

(86,000)





$

(11,054)





$

30,191







(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301533613.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.