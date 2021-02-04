Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

 By Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.





Three Months Ended







Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,



In millions, except EPS



2020





2020





2019



Sales



$

521





$

526





$

508



Net income (loss)(2)



$

8





$

6





$

(7)



Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

13





$

12





$

10



Diluted earnings (loss) per share(2)



$

0.21





$

0.16





$

(0.19)



Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

0.34





$

0.32





$

0.27



Operating margin(2)





2.3

%





1.6

%





(1.8)

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)





3.4

%





3.0

%





2.6

%









Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,





Dec 31,



In millions, except EPS



2020





2019



Net sales



$

2,053





$

2,268



Net income(3)



$

14





$

23



Net income – non-GAAP(1)(3)



$

35





$

51



Diluted EPS(3)



$

0.38





$

0.60



Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(3)



$

0.95





$

1.32



Operating margin(3)





1.2

%





1.3

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(3)





2.5

%





3.0

%





(1)

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2)

Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and third quarter ended September 30, 2020 include the impact of approximately $1.6 million and $1.3 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

(3)

Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $7.1 million of net COVID-19 related costs.

Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We closed out a very challenging year, delivering fourth quarter results that not only met our expectations, but demonstrated sequential improvement in both non-GAAP gross margins at 9.6% and higher non-GAAP earnings at $0.34 enabled by higher-value sector mix and improved utilization across the company.  I am very proud of our team, which has proven to be very resourceful and resilient in the face of this pandemic and continues to deliver for our customers."  

Benck continued, "Our focused efforts on improving working capital management are also bearing fruit as we generated $95 million of operating cash flow in the quarter and over $120 million for the year, which exceeded our forecast.  I look forward to 2021 with optimism knowing that our strategic investments in the business to drive differentiated value and sustainability have solidified a path to achieve revenue, margin, and earnings growth in 2021 aligned with our mid-term financial goals."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,







2020





2020





2019



Accounts receivable days





53







52







57



Contract asset days





25







28







29



Inventory days





63







66







60



Accounts payable days





(54)







(54)







(58)



Advance payments from customers days





(16)







(11)







(7)



Cash Conversion Cycle days





71







81







81



Fourth Quarter 2020 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.



Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,



Higher-Value Markets

2020





2020





2019



Medical

$

111



21

%



$

134



26

%



$

103



20

%

Semi-Cap



101



20







99



19







81



16



A&D



111



21







105



20







106



21



Industrials



97



19







86



16







107



21





$

420



81

%



$

424



81

%



$

397



78

%







































Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,



Traditional Markets

2020





2020





2019



Computing

$

46



9

%



$

44



8

%



$

45



9

%

Telecommunications



55



10







58



11







66



13





$

101



19

%



$

102



19

%



$

111



22

%

Total

$

521



100

%



$

526



100

%



$

508



100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 6% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Medical, and A&D sectors. Traditional market revenues were down from program transitions.

First Quarter 2021 Outlook

  • Revenue between $480 - $520 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.11 - $0.14
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.18 - $0.22 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.0 million and $2.0 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $2.0 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and CY2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 11, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "could", "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our outlook and guidance for first quarter 2021 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, statements (express or implied) concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, and expected revenue mix, and Benchmark's business and growth strategies. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally.  These statements also depend on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including government and other fourth-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers.  Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.  If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance.  This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software.  The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies.  Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019



Sales

$

521,250





$

508,444





$

2,053,131





$

2,268,095



Cost of sales



470,589







471,131







1,878,083







2,082,567



Gross profit



50,661







37,313







175,048







185,528



Selling, general and administrative expenses



32,380







34,279







122,195







126,740



Amortization of intangible assets



1,979







2,366







9,099







9,461



Restructuring charges and other costs



4,490







2,268







19,970







13,101



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



(45)







7,681







(1,350)







7,681



Income (loss) from operations



11,857







(9,281)







25,134







28,545



Interest expense



(2,175)







(1,650)







(8,364)







(6,664)



Interest income



156







745







1,196







3,829



Other income (expense), net



(482)







(717)







(673)







1,559



Income (loss) before income taxes



9,356







(10,903)







17,293







27,269



Income tax expense



1,661







(3,972)







3,238







3,844



Net income (loss)

$

7,695





$

(6,931)





$

14,055





$

23,425



Earnings (loss) per share:































Basic

$

0.21





$

(0.19)





$

0.38





$

0.61



Diluted

$

0.21





$

(0.19)





$

0.38





$

0.60



Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:































Basic



36,402







36,928







36,524







38,338



Diluted



36,596







36,928







36,817







38,763



For comparative purposes, certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





December 31,





December 31,



2020





2019

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$

390,808





$

347,558

Restricted cash



5,182







16,398

Accounts receivable, net



309,331







324,424

Contract assets



142,779







161,061

Inventories



327,377







314,956

Other current assets



26,874







30,685

Total current assets



1,202,351







1,195,082

Property, plant and equipment, net



185,272







205,819

Operating lease right-of-use assets



79,966







76,859

Goodwill and other, net



276,646







282,114

Total assets

$

1,744,235





$

1,759,874















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$

9,161





$

8,825

Accounts payable



282,208







302,994

Advance payments from customers



84,122







37,511

Accrued liabilities



105,645







109,915

Total current liabilities



481,136







459,245

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



131,051







138,912

Operating lease liabilities



72,120







67,898

Other long-term liabilities



70,340







78,987

Shareholders' equity



989,588







1,014,832

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,744,235





$

1,759,874

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)





Year Ended



December 31,



2020





2019

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$

14,055





$

23,425

Depreciation and amortization



48,792







48,427

Stock-based compensation expense



10,398







10,194

Accounts receivable, net



13,586







134,926

Contract assets



18,282







(20,979)

Inventories



(10,799)







(5,238)

Accounts payable



(15,553)







(121,860)

Advance payments from customers



46,612







9,254

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(4,935)







14,987

Net cash provided by operations



120,438







93,136















Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(39,519)







(35,118)

Other investing activities, net



5,136







255

Net cash used in investing activities



(34,383)







(34,863)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Share repurchases



(25,220)







(122,110)

Net debt activity



(7,987)







(6,794)

Other financing activities, net



(24,319)







(23,933)

Net cash used in financing activities



(57,526)







(152,837)















Effect of exchange rate changes



3,505







418

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



32,034







(94,146)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



363,956







458,102

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

395,990





$

363,956

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,



2020



2020



2019



2020



2019

Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)

$

11,857



$

8,659



$

(9,281)



$

25,134



$

28,545

Restructuring charges and other costs



4,490





1,425





2,268





13,227





13,101

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



(45)





(1,558)





7,681





(1,350)





7,681

Settlement











(773)









Impairment







5,736









6,743





Customer insolvency (recovery)



(553)





(796)





11,036





(1,702)





8,278

Amortization of intangible assets



1,979





2,368





2,366





9,099





9,461

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

17,728



$

15,834



$

13,297



$

51,151



$

67,066































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

50,661



$

46,354



$

37,313



$

175,048



$

185,528

Settlement











(773)









Customer insolvency (recovery)



(553)





(796)





967





(1,702)





(73)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

50,108



$

45,558



$

37,507



$

173,346



$

185,455































Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

7,695



$

5,915



$

(6,931)



$

14,055



$

23,425

Restructuring charges and other costs



4,490





1,425





2,268





13,227





13,426

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



(45)





(1,558)





7,681





(1,350)





7,681

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(553)





(796)





11,036





(1,702)





8,278

Amortization of intangible assets



1,979





2,368





2,366





9,099





9,461

Settlements











(773)









(3,021)

Impairment







5,736









6,743





Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,006)





(1,458)





(5,385)





(5,157)





(8,095)

Non-GAAP net income

$

12,560



$

11,632



$

10,262



$

34,915



$

51,155































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.21



$

0.16



$

(0.19)



$

0.38



$

0.60

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.34



$

0.32



$

0.27



$

0.95



$

1.32































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



36,596





36,544





36,928





36,817





38,763

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



36,596





36,544





37,374





36,817





38,763





(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

 

