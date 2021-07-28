Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

 By Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended





Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Jun 30,

In millions, except EPS



2021



2021



2020

Sales



$

545





$

506





$

491



Net income(2)



$

7





$

8





$

(3)



Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

10





$

8





$

3



Diluted earnings per share(2)



$

0.20





$

0.22





$

(0.09)



Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

0.27





$

0.21





$

0.07



Operating margin(2)





2.0

%





2.4

%





(0.4)

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)





2.5

%





2.3

%





1.2

%





(1)

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2)

Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the impact of approximately $0.9 million, $4.1 million and $1.4 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"In the second quarter, we delivered double digit revenue growth year-over-year from continued strength in the Semi-Cap market, improving Industrials demand, and strength in the Telecommunications sector," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.  "Additionally, we expanded gross and operating margins supported by our strong revenue growth."

"I am particularly pleased with our team's execution in the quarter given the challenges related to the global supply chain constraints and facility disruptions in Malaysia related to the pandemic.  Strong end market demand, new program ramps, and operational execution provide momentum for sequential growth in revenue and gross margins through the balance of 2021."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Jun 30,





2021



2021



2020

Accounts receivable days





48







49







55



Contract asset days





26







26







28



Inventory days





75







69







72



Accounts payable days





(69)







(64)







(61)



Advance payments from customers days





(16)







(15)







(10)



Cash Conversion Cycle days





64







65







84



Second Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Jun 30,

Higher-Value Markets



2021



2021



2020

Medical



$

109



20

%



$

109



21

%



$

135



27

%

Semi-Cap





139



26







113



22







87



18



A&D





97



18







89



18







88



18



Industrials





100



18







95



19







87



18







$

445



82

%



$

406



80

%



$

397



81

%





































Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Jun 30,

Traditional Markets



2021



2021



2020

Computing



$

40



7

%



$

44



9

%



$

44



9

%

Telecommunications





60



11







56



11







50



10







$

100



18

%



$

100



20

%



$

94



19

%

Total



$

545



100

%



$

506



100

%



$

491



100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 9% quarter-over-quarter and 12% year-over-year from growth in semi-cap, industrials and A&D. Traditional market revenues were flat quarter-over-quarter and up 7% year-over-year primarily from growth in the telecommunications sector.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

  • Revenue between $555 - $595 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.27 - $0.35
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.41 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, August 4, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, our ability to generate sales, income or cash flow, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook and guidance for third quarter 2021 results, our anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expected revenue mix, our business strategy and strategic initiatives, our repurchases of shares of our common stock and our intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond our ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any of our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers, as well as our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to us as of the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").   A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends.  Management also uses non–GAAP measures in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies.  Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Sales



$

544,662





$

490,966





$

1,050,383





$

1,005,930



Cost of sales





496,749







456,294







960,243







927,897



Gross profit





47,913







34,672







90,140







78,033



Selling, general and administrative expenses





34,034







28,516







64,582







60,091



Amortization of intangible assets





1,599







2,371







3,197







4,752



Restructuring charges and other costs





1,581







5,657







3,172







8,572



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

















(3,444)









Income (loss) from operations





10,699







(1,872)







22,633







4,618



Interest expense





(2,079)







(2,351)







(4,228)







(4,053)



Interest income





164







287







329







886



Other income (expense), net





440







32







164







(630)



Income (loss) before income taxes





9,224







(3,904)







18,898







821



Income tax expense (benefit)





1,855







(497)







3,612







376



Net income (loss)



$

7,369





$

(3,407)





$

15,286





$

445



Earnings (loss) per share:

























Basic



$

0.21





$

(0.09)





$

0.42





$

0.01



Diluted



$

0.20





$

(0.09)





$

0.42





$

0.01



Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:

























Basic





35,753







36,439







36,000







36,614



Diluted





36,061







36,439







36,474







36,863



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)







June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets













Current assets:













   Cash and cash equivalents



$

369,301





$

390,808



   Restricted cash





1,142







5,182



   Accounts receivable, net





290,073







309,331



   Contract assets





154,629







142,779



   Inventories





415,322







327,377



   Other current assets





36,510







26,874



   Total current assets





1,266,977







1,202,351



Property, plant and equipment, net





188,318







185,272



Operating lease right-of-use assets





89,567







79,966



Goodwill and other, net





273,929







276,646



   Total assets



$

1,818,791





$

1,744,235

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













   Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



$

9,259





$

9,161



   Accounts payable





380,164







282,208



   Advance payments from customers





88,686







84,122



   Accrued liabilities





103,300







105,645



   Total current liabilities





581,409







481,136



Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments





126,639







131,051



Operating lease liabilities





80,580







72,120



Other long-term liabilities





62,885







70,340



Shareholders' equity





967,278







989,588



   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

1,818,791





$

1,744,235



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)







Six Months Ended





June 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income



$

15,286





$

445



Depreciation and amortization





21,994







24,531



Stock-based compensation expense





6,863







6,044



Accounts receivable, net





18,959







20,356



Contract assets





(11,850)







7,420



Inventories





(88,634)







(48,668)



Accounts payable





92,677







6,980



Advance payments from customers





4,563







15,267



Other changes in working capital and other, net





(19,585)







(12,457)



   Net cash provided by operations





40,273







19,918

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(18,619)







(23,290)



Other investing activities, net





188







2,576



   Net cash used in investing activities





(18,431)







(20,714)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Share repurchases





(30,319)







(19,329)



Net debt activity





(4,543)







25,608



Other financing activities, net





(14,204)







(12,802)



   Net cash used in financing activities





(49,066)







(6,523)

















Effect of exchange rate changes





1,677







(218)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





(25,547)







(7,537)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





395,990







363,956



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

370,443





$

356,419



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Jun 30,



Jun 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)



$

10,699





$

11,934





$

(1,872)





$

22,633





$

4,618



Restructuring charges and other costs





1,581







1,591







5,657







3,172







7,565



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net











(3,444)













(3,444)









Impairment





























1,007



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(153)







(32)







(353)







(185)







(353)



Amortization of intangible assets





1,599







1,598







2,371







3,197







4,752



Non-GAAP income from operations



$

13,726





$

11,647





$

5,803





$

25,373





$

17,589



































Gross Profit (GAAP)



$

47,913





$

42,227





$

34,672





$

90,140





$

78,033



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(153)







(32)







(353)







(185)







(353)



Non-GAAP gross profit



$

47,760





$

42,195





$

34,319





$

89,955





$

77,680



































Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP)



$

34,034





$

30,548





$

28,516





$

64,582





$

60,091



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



$

34,034





$

30,548





$

28,516





$

64,582





$

60,091



































Net income (loss) (GAAP)



$

7,369





$

7,917





$

(3,407)





$

15,286





$

445



Restructuring charges and other costs





1,581







1,591







5,657







3,172







7,565



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net











(3,444)













(3,444)









Customer insolvency (recovery)





(153)







(32)







(353)







(185)







(353)



Amortization of intangible assets





1,599







1,598







2,371







3,197







4,752



Impairment





























1,007



Income tax adjustments(1)





(633)







169







(1,584)







(464)







(2,623)



Non-GAAP net income



$

9,763





$

7,799





$

2,684





$

17,562





$

10,793



































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:































Diluted (GAAP)



$

0.20





$

0.22





$

(0.09)





$

0.42





$

0.01



Diluted (Non-GAAP)



$

0.27





$

0.21





$

0.07





$

0.48





$

0.29



































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:































Diluted (GAAP)





36,061







36,711







36,439







36,474







36,863



Diluted (Non-GAAP)





36,061







36,711







36,689







36,474







36,863



































Net cash provided by operations



$

3,660





$

36,613





$

23,027





$

40,273





$

19,918



Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(12,197)







(6,422)







(10,394)







(18,619)







(23,290)



Free cash flow (free cash flow used)



$

(8,537)





$

30,191





$

12,633





$

21,654





$

(3,372)







(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

 

