TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended





Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,

In millions, except EPS



2021



2021



2020

Sales



$

572





$

545





$

526



Net income(2)



$

8





$

7





$

6



Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

14





$

10





$

12



Diluted earnings per share(2)



$

0.23





$

0.20





$

0.16



Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)



$

0.39





$

0.27





$

0.32



Operating margin(2)





2.1

%





2.0

%





1.6

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)





3.3

%





2.5

%





3.0

%





(1)

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2)

Results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and second quarter ended June 30, 2021 include the impact of approximately $1.2 million, $1.3 million and $0.9 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"We continued to execute well in the face of unprecedented supply chain constraints delivering strong revenue and profit growth in the third quarter," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "Our revenues were up 5% sequentially and 9% year-over-year fueled by strong demand in Semi-Cap and high-performance Computing, and improving demand in the Industrials vertical. Our third quarter non-GAAP gross margins improved to 9.4% and non-GAAP operating margins improved 80 basis points or 32% sequentially, which is a testament to the strong operational performance of our team."

"Entering the fourth quarter, we expect that our revenue will again increase sequentially supported by Semi-Cap, Defense, and Computing strength, which we are projecting will enable double digit year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter and non-GAAP gross margins at 9% for the full year. As we look towards 2022 with our current strong demand momentum, we are expecting another year of solid growth and financial results aligned with the mid-term financial model that we set over a year ago."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,





2021



2021



2020

Accounts receivable days





49







48







52



Contract asset days





25







26







28



Inventory days





83







75







66



Accounts payable days





(70)







(69)







(54)



Advance payments from customers days





(16)







(16)







(11)



Cash Conversion Cycle days





71







64







81



Third Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,

Higher-Value Markets



2021



2021



2020

Medical



$

118





21

%



$

109





20

%



$

134





26

%

Semi-Cap





133





23







139





26







99





19



A&D





101





18







97





18







105





20



Industrials





108





19







100





18







86





16







$

460





81

%



$

445





82

%



$

424





81

%













































Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,

Traditional Markets



2021



2021



2020

Computing



$

57





10

%



$

40





7

%



$

44





8

%

Telecommunications





55





9







60





11







58





11







$

112





19

%



$

100





18

%



$

102





19

%

Total



$

572





100

%



$

545





100

%



$

526





100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 4% quarter-over-quarter from growth in Industrials, A&D and Medical and 9% year-over-year from growth in Semi-Cap and Industrials. Traditional market revenues were up 12% quarter-over-quarter and up 9% year-over-year from growth in the computing sector.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

  • Revenue between $560 - $610 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.24 - $0.32
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.37 - $0.45 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions and our operations due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $4.0 million and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, November 3, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, our ability to generate sales, income or cash flow, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook and guidance for fourth quarter 2021 results, our anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expected revenue mix, our business strategy and strategic initiatives, our repurchases of shares of our common stock and our intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond our ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021  and in any of our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers, as well as our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to us as of the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").   A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management also uses non–GAAP measures in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies.  Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Sales



$

571,882





$

525,951





$

1,622,265





$

1,531,881



Cost of sales





518,177







479,597







1,478,420







1,407,494



Gross profit





53,705







46,354







143,845







124,387



Selling, general and administrative expenses





34,387







29,724







98,969







89,815



Amortization of intangible assets





1,596







2,368







4,793







7,120



Restructuring charges and other costs





6,428







7,161







9,600







15,480



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net





(500)







(1,558)







(3,944)







(1,305)



Income from operations





11,794







8,659







34,427







13,277



Interest expense





(1,987)







(2,136)







(6,215)







(6,189)



Interest income





122







154







451







1,040



Other income (expense), net





500







439







664







(191)



Income before income taxes





10,429







7,116







29,327







7,937



Income tax expense





2,364







1,201







5,976







1,577



Net income



$

8,065





$

5,915





$

23,351





$

6,360



Earnings per share:

























Basic



$

0.23





$

0.16





$

0.65





$

0.17



Diluted



$

0.23





$

0.16





$

0.64





$

0.17



Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:

























Basic





35,423







36,467







35,806







36,565



Diluted





35,666







36,544







36,287







36,821



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)







September 30,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

288,567





$

390,808



Restricted cash





2,630







5,182



Accounts receivable, net





311,384







309,331



Contract assets





160,194







142,779



Inventories





478,325







327,377



Other current assets





37,909







26,874



Total current assets





1,279,009







1,202,351



Property, plant and equipment, net





188,858







185,272



Operating lease right-of-use assets





102,440







79,966



Goodwill and other, net





270,059







276,646



Total assets



$

1,840,366





$

1,744,235

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



$

7,663





$

9,161



Accounts payable





401,106







282,208



Advance payments from customers





91,464







84,122



Accrued liabilities





99,936







105,645



Total current liabilities





600,169







481,136



Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments





123,510







131,051



Operating lease liabilities





94,219







72,120



Other long-term liabilities





60,132







70,340



Shareholders' equity





962,336







989,588



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

1,840,366





$

1,744,235



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income



$

23,351





$

6,360



Depreciation and amortization





32,963







36,939



Stock-based compensation expense





10,856







9,464



Accounts receivable, net





(2,342)







16,410



Contract assets





(17,415)







(335)



Inventories





(151,518)







(37,131)



Accounts payable





114,477







(18,260)



Advance payments from customers





7,341







21,075



Other changes in working capital and other, net





(19,021)







(8,907)



Net cash provided by (used in) operations





(1,308)







25,615

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(32,437)







(29,102)



Other investing activities, net





294







2,586



Net cash used in investing activities





(32,143)







(26,516)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Share repurchases





(40,216)







(19,329)



Net debt activity





(6,458)







8,395



Other financing activities, net





(20,254)







(18,747)



Net cash used in financing activities





(66,928)







(29,681)

















Effect of exchange rate changes





(4,414)







1,436



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





(104,793)







(29,146)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





395,990







363,956



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

291,197





$

334,810



 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







Sep 30,





Jun 30,





Sep 30,





Sep 30,







2021





2021





2020





2021





2020



Income from operations (GAAP)



$

11,794





$

10,699





$

8,659





$

34,427





$

13,277



Amortization of intangible assets





1,596







1,599







2,368







4,793







7,120



Restructuring charges and other costs





2,070







1,581







1,425







5,242







8,737



Impairment





4,358













5,736







4,358







6,743



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net





(500)













(1,558)







(3,944)







(1,305)



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(168)







(153)







(796)







(353)







(1,149)



Non-GAAP income from operations



$

19,150





$

13,726





$

15,834





$

44,523





$

33,423



































Gross Profit (GAAP)



$

53,705





$

47,913





$

46,354





$

143,845





$

124,387



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(168)







(153)







(796)







(353)







(1,149)



Non-GAAP gross profit



$

53,537





$

47,760





$

45,558





$

143,492





$

123,238



































Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP)



$

34,387





$

34,034





$

29,724





$

98,969





$

89,815



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



$

34,387





$

34,034





$

29,724





$

98,969





$

89,815



































Net income (GAAP)



$

8,065





$

7,369





$

5,915





$

23,351





$

6,360



Amortization of intangible assets





1,596







1,599







2,368







4,793







7,120



Restructuring charges and other costs





2,070







1,581







1,425







5,242







8,737



Impairment





4,358













5,736







4,358







6,743



Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net





(500)













(1,558)







(3,944)







(1,305)



Customer insolvency (recovery)





(168)







(153)







(796)







(353)







(1,149)



Income tax adjustments(1)





(1,491)







(633)







(1,458)







(1,955)







(4,123)



Non-GAAP net income



$

13,930





$

9,763





$

11,632





$

31,492





$

22,383



































Diluted earnings per share:































Diluted (GAAP)



$

0.23





$

0.20





$

0.16





$

0.64





$

0.17



Diluted (Non-GAAP)



$

0.39





$

0.27





$

0.32





$

0.87





$

0.61



































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:































Diluted (GAAP)





35,666







36,061







36,544







36,287







36,821



Diluted (Non-GAAP)





35,666







36,061







36,544







36,287







36,821



































Net cash provided by (used in) operations



$

(41,581)





$

3,660





$

5,697





$

(1,308)





$

25,615



Additions to property, plant and equipment and software





(13,818)







(12,197)







(5,812)







(32,437)







(29,102)



Free cash flow (used)



$

(55,399)





$

(8,537)





$

(115)





$

(33,745)





$

(3,487)







(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

 

