WATERTOWN, S.D., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NextGen 101 list, honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around cloud, security, and unified communications, among others.
Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today.
Channel Futures is pleased to name BENDIX imaging, inc. to the 2021 NextGen 101.
"We are honored and humbled to be recognized on the NextGen 101 list. We work very hard to ensure we are providing the absolute best managed service, support, technology and cyber security protections to our clients and this is a great confirmation that we are doing things right," said Jeff Bendix, President, BENDIX imaging, inc. "We are just wrapping up our 20-year Anniversary and this is a great way to top off that celebration."
Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The Nextgen 101 represents that effort.
"The NextGen 101 represents those organizations and leaders ushering in a new wave of growth for the technology industry. The customer experience is at the very heart of their businesses and thinking and they approach partnering in a unique way," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.
"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Given that these companies represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the most watched of all organizations in the channel today."
About BENDIX imaging, inc.
BENDIX imaging, inc. / BENDIX Technology Center opened in 2000 and is celebrating their 20th Anniversary. The company started as a toner cartridge remanufacturer and is one of very few left in the United States that still do that today. In the early 2000's, they quickly moved into a full line printing and imaging support company and were the first to provide Managed Print Services for businesses, 10 years ahead of their competition. BENDIX also helps other dealers around the country operate Manage Print Services programs for their customers. BENDIX has grown to support companies from the East to West coast. In 2013 the shift to also provide Managed IT Services to their clients began and is now a leading service that is provided, with a strong focus on cyber security solutions. Today, their Managed IT and Cyber Security services represent 50% of the business and continuing to grow rapidly. For more information please visit: https://www.bendiximaging.com/about-us/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bendix-imaging-inc/.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
