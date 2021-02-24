SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- benefitexpress™, the market-leading benefits administration solutions provider with first-class customer service, industry-leading technology and deep domain knowledge, is thrilled to announce that leading global analyst firm, NelsonHall, has identified benefitexpress as a 2021 Leader in the Overall, Digital Focus and Cost Focus market segments for Next Generation Health & Welfare (H&W) Administration.
"benefitexpress is a Leader in the Overall H&W Administration market, being an innovative player," said Liz Rennie, principal research analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice. "It brings capabilities that offer clients the agility to support their future needs and is recognized specifically for its client-centric approach to service as well as its ability to deliver insightful analytics through its proprietary technology. benefitexpress is also a Leader in the Digital Focus and Cost Focus market segments."
NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) evaluates vendors on two key dimensions: ability to deliver immediate benefits and ability to meet clients' future requirements. Those companies identified in the Leader quadrant, the highest category, scored well on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from vendor clients.
"We are especially proud to earn NelsonHall's recognition because of its pragmatic approach to assessing vendor strategies and capabilities," said Michael Sternklar, chief executive officer, benefitexpress. "NelsonHall has recognized the very core of our employees' commitment to our partners and clients — to provide measurable value over the entire life of our contracts in every engagement with every customer. This recognition of our team's hard work is just one more reason I am incredibly grateful and honored to work alongside the best and brightest individuals in the benefits administration industry."
For access to the full report from NelsonHall, please email sales@mybenefitexpress.com.
About benefitexpress
benefitexpress is a market-leading benefits administration solutions provider with first-class customer service, industry-leading technology and deep domain knowledge.
By offering a SaaS solution that integrates all benefits activity in one centralized platform, benefitexpress provides simplicity to complex plans and offers a custom-made experience that engages and educates employees while offering employers high-touch benefits management that is unmatched in the market.
benefitexpress provides a suite of end-to-end solutions, including benefits enrollment, management and administration, ACA compliance, COBRA and direct bill services, reimbursement account administration, carrier bill reconciliation, dependent verification, and a full-service call center designed to act as an extension of its clients' benefits department.
For more information, please visit http://www.benefitexpress.info.
About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the "art of the possible" in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.
Media Contact
Allison Loehman, marketing@mybenefitexpress.com, +1 847-366-0597, aloehman@mybenefitexpress.com
SOURCE benefitexpress