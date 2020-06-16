MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- benel Solutions (benel) is pleased to announce the recent launch of new Association Management Software (AMS) for the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants (MNCPA) on March 18, 2020. MNCPA was successfully transitioned by benel to a cloud-based system in the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown. benel provided implementation services, consulting, training, integration work, data migration and support, and documentation for this vital project for the Society.
Data had been stored differently in the previous system, and the data had to be normalized to bring it into the new AMS. Business rules were modified or established to account for exceptions with business processes. Additionally, benel Solutions built out a number of MNCPA centric business processes and integrations as a part of the project, most notably to five partner webinar platforms, MNCPA's Financial Management System (FMS) and their Content Management System (CMS). As a result of these efforts, MNCPA capably handled thousands of registrations for more than 200 webinars within just days of going live with the new AMS. MNCPA's dues renewal process also scheduled for the same timeframe immediately after the go-live date went smoothly as well.
As president of the MNCPA, Linda Wedul said, "Besides membership, education is core to our business. The complexity of our credit reporting was more challenging than expected and required an intensive collaborative effort between benel and the MNCPA implementation team to ensure accurate credit tracking and reporting. There is always some level of nervousness to go live, and I can say that I was both excited and surprised at how smoothly the final launch went. We were immediately processing event registrations and successfully posted dues to all members shortly after launching."
"I'm proud of the collaborative and partnership efforts between benel and MNCPA teams that led to a successful launch," stated El-Mehdi Marhoum, President and Chief Executive Officer of benel Solutions. "benel's association business strategy, ongoing training with MNCPA staff, especially the project's core team, and a focus on implementation best practices enabled this to be a successful launch. We did more than 95% of the work remotely, and the Go-Live was remote during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns." While the world was running crazy stocking up on food and life necessities, as well as struggling to adapt to the new work-from-home culture change, benel Solutions and MNCPA teams had to quickly develop and adapt processes to assure a smooth transition to the new AMS system. "It was a learning curve for sure, as no one has ever conducted a very large and complex AMS implementation with a Go-Live during difficult times like a pandemic. The MNCPA staff is to be commended as well, particularly for their team dedication and remote work methodology to make this launch a success, and their adoption of the software was very fast due to their inhouse training conducted by the MNCPA project core team on a regular basis," added El-Mehdi.
About Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants
The Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants (MNCPA) is a not-for-profit professional organization. Since 1904, they have offered services and professional development for CPAs and other accounting professionals. MNCPA currently has more than 8,500 members working in public accounting, industry, government and education. For more information, visit www.mncpa.org.
About benel Solutions LLC
benel Solutions is a full-service technology partner for associations and nonprofits. Services include Association Management Software implementation and customization services, consulting, upgrade audit and management, software development, integrations, support, and documentation around your data and digital strategy. benel Solutions understands both the business processes and technology that associations and nonprofits need to be successful and pride themselves on support and accessibility to their customers and partners. benel Solutions is an industry-leading systems integrator in the AMS space, and as a company of executives from both the business and technology sides of the industry, they are one of the most well-balanced implementation firms serving the association and nonprofit industries. For more information, visit www.benelsolutions.com.
Media Contact:
Bre Khanbalinov
Phone: 571-888-5035
Email: bkhanbalinov@benelsolutions.com
Related Images
benel-solutions-llc.png
benel Solutions LLC
benel Solutions is a full-service technology partner for associations & nonprofits. Services include Association Management Software implementation and customization services, consulting, upgrade audit and management, software development, integrations, support, and documentation around your data and digital strategy.