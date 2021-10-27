DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading benefits insurance solution Benelinx today announced its integration with Ease HR and benefits software. Now, brokers and employers can fully manage sales, renewals and enrollment in Benelinx's secure digital environment.
Built on Salesforce, Benelinx offers unmatched security and cutting-edge database technology, enabling information to flow seamlessly between Ease and Benelinx. Brokers can expect a significantly shorter timeframe for building open enrollment windows through reduced data entry, fewer errors and increased detail on plan design.
"Ease represents the first of many integrations within our solution," said Benelinx CEO & founder Rachel Zeman. "We're committed to building a better way for the industry to do business and our partnership with Ease marks a critical step towards achieving that goal."
Benelinx is transforming the benefits insurance experience through its brilliantly bundled software, which automates Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Agency Management (AMS), and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) in a single solution.
- Benelinx users have reported a 50 percent increase in productivity, 60 percent reduction in service inquiries and up to $50,000 in misplaced revenue recovered.
- Unlike other products on the market, Benelinx offers full-service training and implementation that's tailored to each client's specific needs.
- Key features include email integration, stewardship reporting, policy conversion, turnkey market proposals, custom benefits booklets and client self-service portals.
About Benelinx
Built on Salesforce for cutting-edge security and database technology, Benelinx is a brilliantly bundled software solution for employee benefits insurance. Designed for retail brokers, wholesale brokers, GAs, MGAs and PEOs, Benelinx offers Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Agency Management (AMS), and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) in a single, secure environment that can be seamlessly integrated with any agency's existing systems. Visit benelinx.com for more information.
About Ease
Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to http://www.ease.com.
