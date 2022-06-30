Entrepreneurial AmLaw 200 business law firm becomes one of the first Big Law firms to establish an office in the metaverse.
CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meta Productions, LLC, a vertically integrated NFT-based metaverse company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, LawCity.Com, the first legal district in the metaverse, has signed a virtual land lease agreement with Benesch, a global business law firm with more than 300 attorneys in seven offices across the country and one in Shanghai. With the agreement, Benesch is now an anchor tenant in LawCity.Com's Unitas Tower located at 37, -58 in Decentraland, and is among the first "Big Law" firms to establish an office in the metaverse.
"We built LawCity.Com to be a 'legal town square' where law firms and law-related companies can establish their metaverse presence and where prospective clients could learn about their legal issues and perhaps find lawyers to assist them with those issues," said Richard Grungo, Jr., a founder of LawCity.com. "We are thrilled to welcome Benesch to LawCity.com as they are a firm that values innovation and forward-thinking. Their vision to be one of the first movers in the Metaverse within the legal industry, enables their prospective clients, executives and in-house counsel at businesses and other organizations in need of highly sophisticated legal services that Benesch is known for providing to not only find each other and communicate in new ways, but also help them learn best practices so as this disruptive technology takes hold, Benesch remains out in front."
Founded in Cleveland in 1938, Benesch's core practice areas include corporate & securities, health care, innovations, information technology and intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation, and real estate. The firm serves a number of industries including private equity, cannabis, packaging, specialty chemicals, banking, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and energy and natural resources. In addition, the firm's attorneys are known in the legal industry for providing an unmatched level of service to their clients.
"As an entrepreneurial law firm that provides top-level service to its clients, we see the metaverse as yet another avenue through which our attorneys and staff can meet—and serve—our current and prospective clients where they are," said Michael Stovsky, Chair of Benesch's 3iP (Innovations, Information Technology & Intellectual Property) Practice Group. "We are excited to explore and harness the boundless possibilities the metaverse holds for business law firms to educate and communicate with their current and prospective clients."
"With Benesch establishing its metaverse office in the Unitas Tower, LawCity.Com takes another step toward solidifying its legal district as the definitive place in the metaverse where people and organizations in need of legal services can find anything law-related," added Grungo. "We expect additional business law firms to follow in Benesch's pioneering footsteps as they realize the opportunities available to them in the metaverse for engaging with their clients."
To view images of Benesch's metaverse office in the LawCity.Com Unitas tower, please visit https://bit.ly/LawCityCom_Benesch_media.
About Benesch
Benesch is an AmLaw 200 business law firm with offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hackensack, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Wilmington. The firm is known for providing highly sophisticated legal services to national and international clients that include public and private, middle market and emerging companies as well as private equity funds, entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit organizations. Benesch's core practice areas include Corporate & Securities, Healthcare, 3iP (Innovations, Information Technology & Intellectual Property), Labor & Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate & Environmental. Some of the industries the firm concentrates in include Private Equity, Data Security & Privacy, Specialty Chemicals, Banking, Healthcare, Polymers, Payment Systems, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Natural Resources, Construction and Not-for-Profit. For more information, visit http://www.beneschlaw.com.
About LawCity.Com
LawCity.Com is a subsidiary of Meta Productions, LLC a vertically integrated NFT-based metaverse company. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop, and lease its portfolio of locations for and to the legal industry. The company plans to expand beyond Decentraland and provide access points in all metaverses. The company is focused on providing a simple and secure way for law-related services and charities to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs. As the first legal district, legal directory, and legal search engine in the metaverse, LawCity.Com will be the starting point for every avatar's legal journey in the metaverse.
For more information about LawCity.Com, and to access the legal district, please visit http://www.LawCity.com.
The co-founders of LawCity.Com are the co-founders of Grungo Colarulo, LLC, the New Jersey-based law firm that in December 2021 opened what is believed to be the first personal injury law firm office in the metaverse, as well the first wrongful death, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, employment discrimination, workers' compensation, and sexual abuse law firm office in the metaverse. Co-founder Richard Grungo, Jr., has been recognized as a digital pioneer in the legal industry by numerous media outlets, including the ABA Journal, Fortune, Law360, Legaltech News, and The American Lawyer.
