BENICIA, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Benicia announced the launch of Benicia Marketplace, an online shopping destination that makes it easy for people to browse and purchase from Benicia's many charming and unique local businesses, all from the comfort of their home.
The website offers a wide variety of items and services, including clothing & apparel, art classes, and take out & delivery options from local eateries. In addition, visitors can purchase citywide eGift cards from the Shop Benicia program, which are redeemable at many Benicia businesses.
"We are thrilled to provide this service for our beloved businesses," says Teri Davena, Economic Development Specialist for the City of Benicia. "With COVID, the past year has really transformed the way people approach retail shopping, with online browsing and shopping becoming a significant part of how people decide what to buy. Benicia Marketplace provides a modern and convenient way to support the small local businesses that define our community."
Benicia Marketplace Offers Online Shopping for:
● Fashion
● Art
● Home + Life
● Food + Drink
● Health + Beauty
● Tours + Services
● Classes
● Event Tickets
● eGift Cards
See it for yourself at: http://www.visitbenicia.org/marketplace
Shoppers can make purchases in a number of different ways: via PayPal through the Benicia Marketplace website, via the business's current online store, or direct via email. Be sure to check the website frequently, as there may be one-of-a-kind items such as art, antiques and vintage clothing available for a limited time.
