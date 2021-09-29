ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced today the availability of Schwab Advisor Center® Alerts integrated into benjamin. These timely notifications from Schwab, relating to the state of various accounts and required actions, have now been integrated into the many automated workflows that benjamin supports.
With this new integration, benjamin is automatically able to help advisors monitor their client accounts for alerts such as new account missing information, maturing securities, restricted accounts, client-initiated money movements, beneficiary changes, and more. From there, benjamin automatically creates a new task in the CRM, associating it with the appropriate contact for the alert based on the unique data in the alert, while automatically sending a communication to both the advisor and the client services staff associated with that contact. Unique to benjamin is the ability to send these communications via text message to create the proper urgency to take action versus an email that can be overlooked during a busy workday.
"Providing proactive client service is what separates great advisors and keeps them on the forefront of the industry," said Paul Polese, Chief Revenue Officer of benjamin. "As part of our mission to support outstanding client service and drive productivity, we are excited to continue to expand the integrations benjamin has with Schwab."
As an AI-driven business support system, benjamin's advanced design enables RIAs to automate much of the client journey from streamlining the prospecting process, simplifying onboarding, coordinating meeting scheduling and preparation, as well as ongoing client engagement and relationship management. The combination of these key features provides RIA firms with quantifiable and significant scalable benefits such as increased capacity, operational efficiencies, increased productivity, and client service enhancements.
"We are excited to integrate the Schwab Advisor Center Alerts directly into benjamin. This is another example of the opportunities advisors have to build custom tech stacks to serve their clients by leveraging integrations between third-party technology providers and the Schwab custody platform," said Kartik Srinivasan, director, third-party integrations, Digital Advisor Solutions for Schwab Advisor Services. "With benjamin, advisors are empowered to be highly responsive in the moment, and gain insights that help them anticipate clients' needs allowing them to create a truly differentiated client experience."
About benjamin
benjamin is the financial industry's first ever business support system driven by AI which seamlessly integrates the software tools and data used by advisors and their teams to better service their clients. benjamin elegantly automates a myriad of time-consuming and menial yet imperative tasks, providing the advisor more time to foster value-added client relationships. The productivity gained by benjamin's presence empowers firms to quickly scale their business and profitability. Originally created by a multi-billion dollar investment advisory firm, benjamin is now independent, and used by financial advisors nationwide to better serve both current and future families. For more information, visit http://www.Getbenjamin.com
